Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: blu-ray, dvd, Titus Welliver, warner bros entertainment, Watchmen

Watchmen: Titus Welliver Discusses Wanting to Do Right By Rorschach

Titus Welliver (Bosch: Legacy) discusses taking on the role of Rorschach in Warner Bros. Entertainment's Watchmen animated adaptation.

As we've been previewing over the past few months, Warner Bros. Entertainment released the first chapter of its animated adaptation of DC Comics' Watchmen (based on writer Alan Moore, artist Dave Gibbons, and colorist John Higgins's classic work). To say that the lineup of voice actors is impressive would be a dramatic understatement – especially when you have Titus Welliver (Bosch: Legacy) in the mix, voicing the iconic role of Walter Kovacs, aka Rorschach. Speaking with ComingSoon, Welliver shared how he felt about tackling such an essential character in the story and how it was important for him to make the role his own.

"I was excited and felt privileged and honored to do it because I was a huge fan from the time when the book first came out. No, it wasn't really daunting, but there was an extremely successful live-action film version of it. Jackie [Earle Haley] did an amazing job, but obviously, you need to make something your own. I wasn't going to do my impression of Jackie doing Rorschach and Kovacs. I wanted to pay homage to him to a certain degree. What he did was incredible," Welliver explained.

That said, Welliver adds that he did feel a sense of responsibility to the character as both a fan of Watchmen and comics. "I was able to find my version of it. It was pure pleasure, pure pleasure. You definitely feel the weight of that kind of responsibility. I'm a huge fan, I'm a collector, and a comic book person. I know there have been some missteps in casting in the past, things where I go, 'Why would you cast that person? They're so not right for that character.' Fortunately, that's been few and far between. I will say David Hasselhoff as Nick Fury was, you know. That was an unfortunate mistake. Not to shitcan David Hasselhoff, I'm sure he's a lovely guy," he said.

With Chapter 1 currently available on digital and 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray on August 27th (with "Chapter 2" set for 2024/2025), here's a look behind the scenes at the animated adaptation of Watchmen:

In the following IGN-exclusive clip, Dan Dreiberg, aka Night Owl (Matthew Rhys), and Laurie Juspeczyk, aka Silk Spectre (Katee Sackhoff), pick the right ally to travel down to burn off a whole lot of pent-up anger and frustration. Meanwhile, a talk show visit takes a disturbing turn when Dr. Manhattan (Michael Cerveris) gets tired of some very accusatory questioning…

The voice cast for "Chapter 1" includes Matthew Rhys (Dan Dreiberg, Nite Owl), Katee Sackhoff (Laurie Juspeczyk, Silk Spectre), Titus Welliver (Rorschach, Walter Kovacs), Troy Baker (Adrian Veidt, Ozymandias), Adrienne Barbeau (Sally Jupiter, Silk Spectre), Corey Burton (Captain Metropolis), Michael Cerveris (Jonathan Osterman, Dr. Manhattan), Jeffrey Combs (Edgar Jacobi, Moloch), John Marshall Jones (Hooded Justice), Yuri Lowenthal (Wally Weaver), Geoff Pierson (Hollis Mason, Nite Owl), Kari Wahlgren (Janey Slater), Rick D. Wasserman (Edward Blake, The Comedian), Grey DeLisle, Kelly Hu, Max Koch, Phil LaMarr, Dwight Schultz, and Jason Spisak.

Produced and directed by Brandon Vietti from an adaptation by J. Michael Straczynski, the animated Watchmen sees Jim Krieg and Cindy Rago producing and Gibbons serving as a consulting producer. Sam Register, Larry Gordon, and Lloyd Levin serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!