Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: watson

Watson: CBS's Morris Chestnut-Starring Series Returning for Season 2

With the two-episode, two-night season finale set for May, CBS gave a green light for a second season of its Morris Chestnut-starring Watson.

Whatever may end up going down during May's two-episode, two-part season finale, S01E12: "My Life's Work" (set for May 4th and May 11th), fans of CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson will at last have the satisfaction of knowing that there's going to be a second season. If you're looking for a reason why, then look no further than the January 26th premiere episode – CBS's most-watched scripted episode of the 2024-2025 season. In addition, the series has been averaging 6.79 million viewers per week (according to Nielsen reporting). Now, here's a look at the overview for the season finale – Episode 12: "My Life's Work Part 1" and Episode 13: "My Life's Work Part 2."

Watson Season 1 Episode 12: "My Life's Work Part 1" and Episode 13: "My Life's Work Part 2" – When part of the team falls ill after becoming targets of a sinister plot, it becomes an all-hands-on-deck situation to save them before it's too late. Meanwhile, Watson (Morris Chestnut) announces a new ambitious project that he has been working on. Directed by Jeff Byrd (Part 1) & Kristin Lehman (Part 2), from stories by Sharon Moalem and Adam Samuel Goldman & Heather Ross (Part 1) and Sharon Moalem & Sallie Patrick (Part 2), and teleplays from Adam Samuel Goldman & Heather Ross (Part 1), Craig Sweeny & Teresa Tuan (Part 2).

Set seven months after the death of the titular character's friend and partner, Sherlock Holmes, at the hands of Moriarty, Dr. John Watson (Chestnut) resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson's old life isn't done with him, though – with Moriarty and Watson set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century. Along with Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, the network series also stars Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann, and Rochelle Aytes – with Randall Park as Moriarty and Matt Berry as the voice of Sherlock Holmes. Craig Sweeny wrote the pilot and will showrun and executive produce the CBS series. In addition, Chestnut, Aaron Kaplan, Brian Morewitz for Kapital Entertainment, Sallie Patrick, and Shäron Moalem MD, PhD, will also serve as executive producers. Larry Teng will executive produce and direct the first episode, with the series stemming from CBS Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!