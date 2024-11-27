Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ,

Watson: "Sherlock Holmes" Universe Series Gets Official CBS Trailer

Premiering on January 26, 2025, here's the official trailer for CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring "Sherlock Holmes" universe series, Watson.

CBS's upcoming Morris Chestnut-starring Watson offers a modern take on one of literary history's greatest detectives and poses a fascinating question as a jumping-off point for the series. What if the diabolical Moriarty was finally able to accomplish his goal of ridding the world of Sherlock Holmes once and for all? The medical mystery and crime-solving series is set to premiere on January 26, following the AFC Championship game (meaning that it will debut at approximately 10 pm ET/9 pm CT/7 pm PT, depending on how long the game ends up going). After that, CBS's Watson will hang its series banner in its regular timeslot –  Sunday, February 16, at 10 pm ET/PT. But for now, we have an official trailer waiting for you above that gives viewers a much better sense of what they can expect (along with two new preview images waiting for you below).

CBS's Watson takes place seven months after the death of the titular character's friend and partner, Sherlock Holmes, at the hands of Moriarty. Dr. John Watson (Chestnut) resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson's old life isn't done with him, though – Moriarty and Watson are set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century.

Along with Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, the network series also stars Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann, and Rochelle AytesCraig Sweeny wrote the pilot and will showrun and executive produce the CBS series. In addition, Chestnut, Aaron Kaplan and Brian Morewitz for Kapital Entertainment, Sallie Patrick, and Shäron Moalem MD, PhD will also serve as executive producers. Larry Teng will executive produce and direct the first episode, with the series stemming from CBS Studios.

