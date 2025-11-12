Posted in: Comics, Current News, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Warner Bros, Webtoon

Webtoon, Warner Bros. Animation Teaming Up For Webcomics Adapts

Webtoon and Warner Bros. Animation are teaming up for a slate of ten webcomic adaptations. Here's a look at the first four titles announced.

Webtoon Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation are doing their part to keep the animation landscape thriving, announcing an agreement to co-produce a slate of 10 animated projects based on fan-favorite Webtoon series. The selected projects will originate from Webtoon's Korean and English-language platforms, with development support from the company's US-based Webtoon Productions and Japanese IP business teams. Here's a look at what you need to know about the first four selections: The Stellar Swordmaster by Hong Dae Ui, juno, and Q10; Hardcore Leveling Warrior by Sehoon Kim, Down to Earth by Pookie Senpai, and Elf & Warrior by AC Stuart and Victor Rosas II:

The Stellar Swordmaster by Hong Dae Ui, juno, and Q10 – The so-called "Lighthouse of the North," the prosperous trading town of Schoarra, hides a dark underbelly: seedy slums ruled by five ruthless crime bosses. When streetwise orphan Vlad finds the brothel he works for decimated by a disgraced knight, he turns to the path of the blade, pledging himself to the pursuit of power by sword.

Hardcore Leveling Warrior by Sehoon Kim – Known as Hardcore Leveling Warrior, Ethan is the #1 player of the world's biggest game, Lucid Adventure. But when a mysterious player kills Ethan and forces his character back to level 1, he will do anything to get back on top. New friends and old foes, as well as mysterious forces and his own dark past, will follow him as he does his best to take back what was once his.

Down to Earth by Pookie Senpai – Kade lives his average life alone and undisturbed…until a cute alien girl crashes into his backyard! By opening up his home, will this otherworldly girl inadvertently open up his heart?

Elf & Warrior by AC Stuart, Victor Rosas II – A young half-elf discovers the challenges and gray areas involved in being a hero as he travels with his uncle's band of miscreants and outlaws.

"Webtoon has become one of the most exciting sources of original storytelling in entertainment today," said Yongsoo Kim, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Global Webtoon. "Our Creators are building franchises that Gen Z audiences love, and working with Warner Bros. Animation gives us an incredible opportunity to take those stories further alongside one of the most respected names in animation." Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, added, "Bringing together the world-class artistry of Warner Bros. Animation and the vibrant storytelling of Webtoon creates an awesome combination and opportunity to build something special. I cannot wait to get started!"

