Wednesday a "Great Modern Take", Ortega "Incredible": Christina Ricci

Ever since Netflix's Geeked Week unveiled the first key art & teaser for Tim Burton's Wednesday with Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams) & Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), the buzz around "The Addams Family" spinoff has been building. Earlier, we learned from award-winning composer, singer & songwriter Danny Elfman that the scoring for the first two episodes was finished. This time around, original Wednesday Addams & Yellowjackets star Christina Ricci is sharing some thoughts on the project. Announced to be joining the cast back in March, Ricci's role is still being kept under wraps but that didn't stop her from praising Ortega's work and Burton's modern take on both the character and the franchise. "It's super fun. I loved working with Tim [Burton]. I worked with Gwendolyn Christie, it was amazing. And Jenna is incredible," Ricci explained during an FYC Event for her Showtime series. "I saw some of the wardrobe photos before I went [to set] so I knew [what she looked like in character] and I was like, it's such a great modern take on Wednesday. It's so true tonally to the heart and soul of [the original], but it's then it's incredibly modern and it's great."

With the series premiering later this year, here's a look back at Ortega's Wednesday (along with a family friend) from the official teaser that was released earlier this week:

Gwendoline Christie (The Sandman, Game of Thrones), Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), Riki Lindhome (Knives Out, Another Period), Jamie McShane (Mank, Bloodline), Hunter Doohan (Your Honor, Truth Be Told), Georgie Farmer (Treadstone, The Evermoor Chronicles), Moosa Mostafa (Nativity Rocks!, The Last Bus), Emma Myers (Girl in the Basement, Taste of Christmas), Naomi J. Ogawa (Skylines), Joy Sunday (Dear White People, The Beta Test), and Percy Hynes White (The Gifted, Pretty Hard Cases) are also starring. In addition, Issac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Victor Dorobantu (Thing), and George Burcea (Lurch) are on board to round out the cast.

Created by Al Gough and Miles Millar, the series finds Wednesday attempting to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore. Andrew Mittman for 1.21 (The Addams Family, Alphas), Kevin Miserocchi (Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert (Code Black, Up All Night), Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania (RESPECT, Addams Family 2) & Gail Berman (The Addams Family, Alphas) are also part of the production team. Award-winning composer, singer & songwriter Danny Elfman (Batman, Edward Scissorhands) will compose the score and pen the series' theme.