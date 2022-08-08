Wednesday: Christina Ricci "Flattered" Burton Asked Her to Join Cast

While we patiently await more on Tim Burton's Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams) & Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams)-starring Wednesday to enter our lives, Variety checked in with Christina Ricci to get her thoughts on appearing in "The Addams Family" spinoff and the new approach to the franchise. The interview comes as Ricci finds herself nominated for an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her turn in Showtime's excellent Yellowjackets. "I was really flattered to be asked and to be asked by Tim [Burton]," Ricci shared while continuing to avoid giving away too much. "It's nice to be a part of this next iteration of that character. It's fun to watch, and it's fun to see other people's takes on things and what they put of themselves into something like that."

"I was beyond flattered, particularly because it is Tim Burton, and I respect and admire Tim so much. So, to have him ask me to come back and play this part in that world was really gratifying on a sentimental level," Ricci revealed during a previous interview. And as for Ortega, Ricci continues to have nothing but praise for the series star, adding, "She's so incredibly talented and professional, and really seems to love film and TV making, and is involved in every step along the way of the show. And her Wednesday is a really, really great, smart, modern take on that character." Severance star Patricia Arquette, Ozark star Julia Garner, Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon, Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn, Succession stars J. Smith-Cameron & Sarah Snook, and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney are also nominated in the Emmy category "Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series." With the series premiering later this year, here's a look back at Ortega's Wednesday (along with a family friend) from the official teaser that was released earlier this week:

Gwendoline Christie (The Sandman, Game of Thrones), Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), Riki Lindhome (Knives Out, Another Period), Jamie McShane (Mank, Bloodline), Hunter Doohan (Your Honor, Truth Be Told), Georgie Farmer (Treadstone, The Evermoor Chronicles), Moosa Mostafa (Nativity Rocks!, The Last Bus), Emma Myers (Girl in the Basement, Taste of Christmas), Naomi J. Ogawa (Skylines), Joy Sunday (Dear White People, The Beta Test), and Percy Hynes White (The Gifted, Pretty Hard Cases) are also starring. In addition, Issac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Victor Dorobantu (Thing), and George Burcea (Lurch) are on board to round out the cast.

Created by Al Gough and Miles Millar, the series finds Wednesday attempting to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore. Andrew Mittman for 1.21 (The Addams Family, Alphas), Kevin Miserocchi (Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert (Code Black, Up All Night), Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania (RESPECT, Addams Family 2) & Gail Berman (The Addams Family, Alphas) are also part of the production team. Award-winning composer, singer & songwriter Danny Elfman (Batman, Edward Scissorhands) will compose the score and pen the series theme.