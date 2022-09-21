Wednesday: Gwendoline Christie's Nevermore Principal Larissa Weems

With Miles Millar, Al Gough & Tim Burton's Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams) & Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley)-starring Wednesday set to hit Netflix screens soon (most likely November-December?), we're getting a fresh set of preview images for "The Addams Family" spinoff series. But it's what was released along with those images that are definitely worth your time, as we get a chance to meet Gwendoline Christie's Larissa Weems, principal of Nevermore Academy and narrator of the school's enrollment video. Over the course of the clip, viewers have a chance to get up-close-and-personal with a number of Wednesday's classmates as we learn more about the academy's history… and interesting alumni.

And just so you know? The following admissions video for Nevermore Academy also has a website active if you're interested in applying (check it out here). And even if you're not interested in enrolling, it's a great site to learn some more intel on the new faces about to alter Wednesday's world in some serious ways:

In the following featurette, Ortega and Burton do a deep dive into what makes Wednesday tick and how the mysteries of Nevermore Academy might just be the things she needs to learn more about herself:

With the series set to hit screens in Fall 2022, here's a look at the previously-released official teaser for Netflix's Wednesday:

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Gwendoline Christie (The Sandman, Game of Thrones), Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), Riki Lindhome (Knives Out, Another Period), Jamie McShane (Mank, Bloodline), Hunter Doohan (Your Honor, Truth Be Told), Georgie Farmer (Treadstone, The Evermoor Chronicles), Moosa Mostafa (Nativity Rocks!, The Last Bus), Emma Myers (Girl in the Basement, Taste of Christmas), Naomi J. Ogawa (Skylines), Joy Sunday (Dear White People, The Beta Test), and Percy Hynes White (The Gifted, Pretty Hard Cases) are also starring. In addition, Victor Dorobantu (Thing), and George Burcea (Lurch) are on board to round out the cast. Created by Al Gough and Miles Millar, the series sees Andrew Mittman for 1.21 (The Addams Family, Alphas), Kevin Miserocchi (Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert (Code Black, Up All Night), Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania (RESPECT, Addams Family 2) & Gail Berman (The Addams Family, Alphas) as members of the production team. Award-winning composer, singer & songwriter Danny Elfman (Batman, Edward Scissorhands) will compose the score and pen the series theme.

Millar and Gough offered fans some additional intel on "The Addams Family" spinoff series (for example, Burton is directing four of the series' eight episodes) during the duo's in-depth interview with Vanity Fair:

Burton Wanted Gomez to Have That "Addams Look":

"He [Burton] wanted the silhouette to look more like the Charles Addams cartoons, which is Gomez shorter than Morticia, versus the kind of suave Raul Julia version in the movies."- Gough

"He's [Guzman's Gomez] also incredibly debonair and romantic, and I think he has all those classic ingredients of the Gomez that has come before, but he brings something also very different and new."- Millar

Millar, Gough & Burton Wanted the Netflix Series to Stand on Its Own: "That's something that was very important to the show—that it didn't feel like a remake or a reboot. It's something that lives within the Venn diagram of what happened before, but it's its own thing. It's not trying to be the movies or the '60s TV show. That was very important to us and very important to Tim."- Millar

On What Attracted Burton to the Project: "He was interested in where it was going, the mystery of the show. He had a lot of questions about the previous television work we'd done, like how we were able to achieve it. He really loved that you had time to be with Wednesday and explore the character, and you didn't have to, you know, wrap things up in an hour and 45 minutes."- Gough

Expect the Wednesday/Morticia Dynamic to Be Examined: "The relationship that kind of hangs over the season is really Wednesday's relationship with Morticia. How do you step out of the shadow of a mother as glamorous as Morticia?"- Gough

Gough on Wednesday's "Kryptonite": "Wednesday's not scared of sharks or creepy crawlies or anything, but she's afraid of emotion. Their overt displays of affection drive Wednesday crazy."

Only Wednesday Is Allowed to "Torture" Pugsley, So Bullies? You've Been Warned…: "She's allowed to torture him. Nobody else is. That's the difference. She will defend him to the end against bullies or anything else, but she has license to do what she wants. She's very protective of him in a very Wednesday way."- Millar

So What About Uncle Fester? "We have no comment on Uncle Fester. Watch the show."- Gough (not revealing where he is or who will be portraying the popular character).