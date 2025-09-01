Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: wednesday

Wednesday Introduces Lady Gaga's Rosaline Rotwood, A Vision in Venom

With only days to go until Netflix's Wednesday Season 2 returns, we're getting our best look yet at Lady Gaga's Rosaline Rotwood.

Article Summary Netflix reveals first official look at Lady Gaga’s mysterious Rosaline Rotwood in Wednesday Season 2

Lady Gaga’s "The Dead Dance" single drops alongside the new Wednesday episodes

Behind-the-scenes previews and cast appearances tease new dark twists at Nevermore Academy

Cast and crew celebrate Wednesday Season 2 at a star-studded Graveyard Gala in New York City

With only days to go until the second part of series star/EP Jenna Ortega, director/EP Tim Burton, and Showrunners/EPs Al Gough and Miles Millar's Wednesday Season 2 and Lady Gaga's "The Dead Dance" single both premiere, Netflix has released our first official look at Lady Gaga's Rosaline Rotwood, "a vision in venom." In addition, we have a look at Lady Gaga with Ortega and other members of the cast during last week's Netflix x Spotify Wednesday Season 2 Graveyard Gala at Guastavino's in New York City.

For some additional clues to what we can expect when Netflix's Wednesday Season 2 returns, check out the latest behind-the-scenes preview (followed by the previously released image gallery):

Along with Ortega's Wednesday Addams, the Addams Family portrait image and video that Netflix released during its Upfronts presentation also included a look at Isaac Ordonez's Pugsley Addams, Victor Dorobantu's Thing, Luis Guzmán's Gomez Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones' Morticia Addams, Joanna Lumley's Grandmama Hester Frump, Joonas Suotamo's Lurch, and Fred Armisen's Uncle Fester.

This season, Wednesday Addams (Ortega) returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await, leaving her to navigate family, friends, and old adversaries as they propel her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery. Don't forget that the season will be split into two parts – with Part 2 set for September 3rd.

Wednesday Season 2: More of What You Need to Know…

Joining Ortega for the second season are Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Luis Guzmán, Hunter Doohan, Billie Piper, Isaac Ordonez, Victoria Dorobantu, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo. Guest stars for this season include Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Jamie McShane, Frances O'Conner, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Joonas Suotamo, and Lady Gaga – with Fred Armisen and Christopher Lloyd.

Created by Showrunners and EPs Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the second season of Netflix's Wednesday is directed by EP Tim Burton, Paco Cabezas, and Angela Robinson. Executive producers also include Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Tommy Harper, Karen Richards, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman, Gail Berman, and Meredith Averill.

