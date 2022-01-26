Wednesday: Jenna Ortega Talks Addams Family Spinoff, Tim Burton & More

At a time when it feels like new series are coming at us from all directions, one show that's been on our radar since it was first announced in early 2021 was Netflix and Tim Burton's upcoming "The Addams Family" spinoff series Wednesday. The combination of seeing how Burton tackles series television for the first time with an impressive cast that includes Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), and Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), is just too much to pass up. Now as production on the series rolls along, the star of Scream is offering some insight into what viewers can expect in a recent profile interview with THR– here are some of the highlights:

On Her Approach to Working with Burton & Her Character: "It's been quite an insane experience. I've been lucky enough to get the opportunity to work with an iconic director who just so happens to be one of the sweetest directors I've worked with, and also the most detail-oriented. To step into the shoes of somebody who's a bit more eccentric and frightening has been really exciting for me, and definitely a challenge — especially with such a beloved character, I really want to take care of her and do her justice.

On Finding the Right Balance While Playing an Older Wednesday Addams: "The thing is, there are several different paths that anyone could have taken for this character. We've never seen Wednesday Addams as a teenage girl, so some of her harsh mannerisms may come off as hilarious when she's younger, but as you get older, how much of that can you get away with? Or how do you keep that at the forefront of her personality without people growing to dislike her or find her annoying? So just trying to balance that … I've never felt so much pressure on a job, and I'm trying to keep my cool."

On "Wednesday" Requiring Her "most Physical Transformation Yet": "I think it's [her role on 'Wednesday'] probably the most physical transformation I've ever done; I cut my hair, and it's black, and mannerism-wise, speaking cadence-wise, expression-wise, I'm trying to pull from a different toolbox this time around. I think it's a surprise to the audience, but myself as well.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Scream (2022) – Final Trailer – Paramount Pictures (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRwLyKIBNU8)

Gwendoline Christie (The Sandman, Game of Thrones), Riki Lindhome (Knives Out, Another Period), Jamie McShane (Mank, Bloodline), Hunter Doohan (Your Honor, Truth Be Told), Georgie Farmer (Treadstone, The Evermoor Chronicles), Moosa Mostafa (Nativity Rocks!, The Last Bus), Emma Myers (Girl in the Basement, Taste of Christmas), Naomi J. Ogawa (Skylines), Joy Sunday (Dear White People, The Beta Test), and Percy Hynes White (The Gifted, Pretty Hard Cases) are also star. In addition, Issac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Victor Dorobantu (Thing), and George Burcea (Lurch) are on board to round out the cast.

Created by Al Gough and Miles Millar, the series finds Wednesday spending her time as a student at the peculiar Nevermore Academy involved in sleuthing some supernatural mysteries. Andrew Mittman for 1.21 (The Addams Family, Alphas), Kevin Miserocchi (Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert (Code Black, Up All Night), Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania (RESPECT, Addams Family 2) & Gail Berman (The Addams Family, Alphas) are also part of the production team.