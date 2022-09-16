Wednesday, Manifest & The Midnight Club Heading to NYCC 2022

Netflix's global fan event Tudum won't be the last you see or hear about Tim Burton's Jenna Ortega-starring "The Addams Family" spinoff Wednesday, the fourth & final season of Manifest, and Mike Flanagan's adaptation of Christopher Pike's The Midnight Club. That's because all three streaming series will be making big in-person impressions at this year's New York Comic Con (NYCC), running from October 6th through October 9th. And with Thursday (October 6th) and Saturday (October 8th) being the two days to keep in mind, here's a look at what fans heading out to NYCC have to look forward to:

With a mix of panels, previews, and more, check out the following panels (along with previews for each one):

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6th

Netflix Presents: The Midnight Club World Premiere and Q&A: Want to hear a scary story? As the clock ticks down to midnight for the launch of The Midnight Club on Netflix, you can be among the first to see the World Premiere at New York Comic Con. Following the screening, join Mike Flanagan (EP/co-creator), Trevor Macy (EP/Intrepid Pictures), Leah Fong (EP/co-creator); cast members Heather Langenkamp, Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Adia, Aya Furukawa, Sauriyan Sapkota, Annarah Cymone, Chris Sumpter, and Ruth Codd, for what promises to be a thrilling panel. (Thursday, 10/6, 7:30-9:00 pm; Room 405)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8th

Netflix Presents: Manifest Season 4: Creator Jeff Rake and the cast of Manifest discuss the hit series and what to expect from the epic fourth and final season. (Saturday, 10/8, 3:45-4:45 pm; Room 401)

Netflix Presents: Wednesday: Darkness descends on New York Comic Con in the form of the iconic Wednesday Addams. Join the cast of Netflix's upcoming sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery series Wednesday, including breakout star Jenna Ortega, plus Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie and showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, and more for an action-packed panel that promises many creepy and kooky surprises! (Saturday, 10/8, 7:45-8:45 pm; Empire Stage)