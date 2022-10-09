Wednesday Preview Images Include Uncle Fester, Christina Ricci & More

During yesterday's New York Comic Con panel for Miles Millar, Al Gough & Tim Burton's Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams) & Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley)-starring Wednesday, viewers were treated to a look at the official trailer. Why's that a big deal? Because the trailer answered two big questions that we had. First, we learned that Fred Armisen has taken on the role of Wednesday's favorite family member, Uncle Fester. And then, we were clued in on Christina Ricci's academic role toward the end of the preview. Now, we have images showcasing Armisen, Ricci, and more to pass along:

Though making a late appearance in the series because of his past history of action that society doesn't exactly smile upon, viewers will see early on the connection Uncle Fester has with his niece. "He's someone on the run, but he has a strong link to the family and to Wednesday. They have a really good time together, and they help each other," Armisen explained to Vanity Fair. "It's a real family thing, but they're friends as well." Even more interesting is how opposite in personality style the two are, with Armisen adding, "He's weird. The character, in general, is just so unexpected. It's not just one thing. He's a mix of being a weirdo, and he also seems happy. He's a happy monster. There's nothing grumpy about him."

"I wasn't thinking in terms of what I can bring to it to make it different. I thought, No, I want the Jackie Coogan version. That's the version I can hear. Christopher Lloyd's is amazing too. I wanted to just keep it there," Armisen explained about his approach to the character. "I didn't have any designs on, 'Well, now I'm going to add this element….' No, this is someone who likes wearing those big coats and is enjoying his own eccentricities." Now here's a look back at the official trailer released over the weekend:

What We Know So Far About Netflix's Wednesday

So let's take a look back at what we've learned about the series up to this point, beginning with a look back at that preview released during Tudum, with the streaming series set to premiere on Wednesday, November 23rd:

Previously, we had a chance to meet Gwendoline Christie's Larissa Weems, principal of Nevermore Academy and narrator of the school's enrollment video. Over the course of the clip, viewers have a chance to get up close and personal with a number of Wednesday's classmates as we learn more about the academy's history… and interesting alumni. And just so you know? The following admissions video for Nevermore Academy also had a website active if you were interested in applying.

In the following featurette, Ortega and Burton do a deep dive into what makes Wednesday tick and how the mysteries of Nevermore Academy might just be the things she needs to learn more about herself:

With the series set to hit screens in Fall 2022, here's a look at the previously-released official teaser for Netflix's Wednesday:

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Gwendoline Christie (The Sandman, Game of Thrones), Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), Riki Lindhome (Knives Out, Another Period), Jamie McShane (Mank, Bloodline), Hunter Doohan (Your Honor, Truth Be Told), Georgie Farmer (Treadstone, The Evermoor Chronicles), Moosa Mostafa (Nativity Rocks!, The Last Bus), Emma Myers (Girl in the Basement, Taste of Christmas), Naomi J. Ogawa (Skylines), Joy Sunday (Dear White People, The Beta Test), and Percy Hynes White (The Gifted, Pretty Hard Cases) are also starring. In addition, Victor Dorobantu (Thing), and George Burcea (Lurch) are on board to round out the cast. Created by Al Gough and Miles Millar, the series sees Andrew Mittman for 1.21 (The Addams Family, Alphas), Kevin Miserocchi (Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert (Code Black, Up All Night), Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania (RESPECT, Addams Family 2) & Gail Berman (The Addams Family, Alphas) as members of the production team. Award-winning composer, singer & songwriter Danny Elfman (Batman, Edward Scissorhands) will compose the score and pen the series theme.