Wednesday Season 3 "In The Middle of the Script Process": Jenna Ortega

Netflix's Wednesday star/executive producer Jenna Ortega briefly discussed Eva Green joining the cast and where things stand with Season 3.

Earlier this week, we learned that Eva Green (Penny Dreadful, Liaison) has joined the cast of star/EP Jenna Ortega, director/EP Tim Burton, and Showrunners/EPs Al Gough and Miles Millar's Wednesday Season 3 as Aunt Ophelia, Morticia Addams' (Catherine Zeta Jones) sister. Considering how their mother, Hester Frump (Joanna Lumley), treated her and the fact that we saw "Wednesday must die" written on a wall in blood by her, the future isn't looking too bright for Wednesday (Ortega) when it comes to a possible family reunion. "I'm thrilled to join the woefully twisted world of Wednesday as Aunt Ophelia," Green shared in a statement. Speaking with Variety at the Marrakech Film Festival, Ortega touched on how much of a "beautiful actress" Green is, adding that they were "in the middle of the script process" for Season 3, so she was still feeling out what she's looking for when the Netflix series returns.

"I'm thrilled to join the woefully twisted world of Wednesday as Aunt Ophelia," Green shared when the news was first announced. "This show is such a deliciously dark and witty world, I can't wait to bring my own touch of cuckoo-ness to the Addams family." Here's a look at what Ortega had to share about Green joining the cast and where things are at with Season 3:

Jenna Ortega says new #Wednesday cast member Eva Green is a "beautiful actress" and Season 3 is "in the middle of the script process." "I don't want to say too much, I'm sorry!" pic.twitter.com/6hZyhrNRCP — Variety (@Variety) November 29, 2025 Show Full Tweet

During the second season, Wednesday Addams (Ortega) returned to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes awaited, leaving her to navigate family, friends, and old adversaries as they propelled her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday was also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.

Joining Ortega were Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Luis Guzmán, Hunter Doohan, Billie Piper, Isaac Ordonez, Victoria Dorobantu, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo. Guest stars for this season include Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Jamie McShane, Frances O'Conner, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Joonas Suotamo, and Lady Gaga – with Fred Armisen and Christopher Lloyd.

Created by Showrunners and EPs Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the second season of Netflix's Wednesday is directed by EP Tim Burton, Paco Cabezas, and Angela Robinson. Executive producers also include Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Tommy Harper, Karen Richards, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman, Gail Berman, and Meredith Averill.

