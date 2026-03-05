Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Welcome to Rick and Morty MEGASPHERE! Season 9 "Coming Soon"

Teasing that Season 9 was "coming soon," Adult Swim and artist Paul Robertson introduced us to the Rick and Morty MEGASPHERE game console.

Article Summary Adult Swim teases Rick and Morty Season 9 as "coming soon" with an animated MEGASPHERE short by Paul Robertson

New MEGASPHERE console reveal features classic Rick and Morty humor and Easter eggs from past episodes

Season 9 sneak peek shows Morty and Summer causing chaos at school and facing Principal Vagina's wrath

Producers confirm Seasons 9-11 are well underway and tease "a full tank of gas" left for the series

Last month, we got our best look yet at what the future holds for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty with the release of a sneak peek at Season 9 – a very good sign that the long-running animated series' return might just be on the horizon. That was cemented earlier today with the release of "Rick and Morty MEGASPHERE," a great animated short from Paul Robertson that introduces us to the dimension-hopping duo's new game console – the one you already own and don't realize it. There are some great game titles available that are filled with easter eggs from the show's run, so you'll want to watch it a few times. Additionally, Adult Swim noted that Rick and Morty Season 9 was "coming soon." Written by Robertson, Michelle Larney, and Dave Supplee, the sort includes music and sound from Supplee and fractal effects from Kai Higham. The voices you'll hear include Supplee, Larney, Chris Parnell as Jerry, and Keith David as President Curtis.

In the sneak peek clip from the ninth season that was released last month, Principal Vagina calls in Beth and Jerry to meet with him about what Morty and Summer have been up to. First observation? Morty and Summer have zero respect for Vagina. After Vagina offers a laundry list of things that the sublings have done, he announces that they are being expelled. When Beth tries to get some answers, Summer mutes her, Jerry, and Vagina's "Boomer Frequency." Soon, Rick appears in farming gear and uses a hoe to turn Vagina into a carrot. Horrified by the experience, Vagina unexpels them and promises them all "A's" – and that's when Beth rips into Rick for making Morty and Summer into "spoiled assholes." After Morty pulls a move on him, Rick is convinced that Morty and Summer need to be sent away to a sleepaway camp that takes care of spoiled kids.

Rick and Morty Showrunner, EP Offer Seasons 9, 10 & 11 Updates

Back in September 2025, Showrunner/EP Scott Marder and EP Steve Levy took part in a Reddit AMA, offering the latest updates on how things were looking with Season 9 and beyond, while also dropping some clues to what's to come. In terms of the animated series' future, Levy shared that they "have season 9 in post, 10 in production, and 11 writing, so we are a lot further along than you think." Marder believes Season 8 will be hitting Adult Swim in Fall 2026. When asked if they believe the series will get a 13th season, Levy shared, "I believe we will," while Marder responded, "The lease on my Mazda Miata certainly hopes so!"

When asked to apply the Harmontown "Olives" rating (5 olives being bad, one olive being good), Levy responded, "Season 9 is 1 Olive and 10 is 0 Olives. Actually, that's tough. I could go either way with those seasons. They are both some of our best work." For those who think the Emmy Award-winning series has lost its edge, Marder teased that Season 9 should take care of that: "I would say Season 9 will convince everyone we've got a full tank of gas left in us." Later in the AMA, Marder would add, "The episode ideas are still REALLY flowing, and Rick still has plenty of mean left in him."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!