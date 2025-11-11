Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: Werewolf By Night

Werewolf by Night Director Michael Giacchino Working on Follow-Up

Director/composer Michael Giacchino had great news that we're sure fans of Gael Garcia Bernal-starring Werewolf by Night will want to hear...

Looking back on what the MCU has had to offer on the streaming side of things, Marvel Studios and director/composer Michael Giacchino's (The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder) Gael Garcia Bernal (Old, Station Eleven) and Laura Donnelly (The Nevers, Outlander)-starring Werewolf by Night ranks very close to the top of our list when it came to offering something truly unique (and definitely not like anything that came before or after it). During a profile/interview with Deadline Hollywood spotlighting his composing and directing career, it was announced that Giacchino will helm a follow-up. "If you haven't seen it, watch it. It's on Disney+ if you still have that," Giacchino joked, referencing the subscriber hit that Disney+ suffered after Disney-owned ABC pulled late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and his show in response to backlash from some comments Kimmel made during his opening monologue.

Werewolf by Night: Giacchino on B&W/Color; Feige, Gay on MCU Horror

"It's hard to say," shared Giacchino in an interview when asked if he preferred the original black & white or color version. "I think the original will always be the original. The vision from the beginning was to do this thing in black and white so that we could then do something different under the Marvel umbrella. To do something that hadn't been done before. I will always be appreciative that Marvel allowed me to do that. But I do love the color one just as much. And it's like two kids, like a brother and sister, that you're like, they're both great. They're both great." Here's the trailer for Marvel Studios' Werewolf by Night in Color:

Here's a look behind the scenes of Marvel Studios & Disney+'s original Werewolf by Night, where Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige makes the statement about the importance of the special for the MCU's future. Following that, Executive Producer Brian Gay discusses how the special is "peeling back the corner of monsters in the MCU":

"I think one of the very cool things about the special is it's just peeling back the corner of monsters in the MCU, right? So there's not just the monsters that are part of 'Werewolf by Night,' but the ones that were up on the wall, there's some of that artwork as well. What all this lends to is the idea that for centuries there have been monsters within the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and they've been being tracked or hunted or kept at bay by these hunters," Gay shared with The Direct during an interview. And while there aren't any official plans in play, Gay is expecting future visits to the more horrific corners of the MCU. "I think, well, we don't know exactly where they'll pop up; next, the idea is that, with this wide swath of different species and types, they're going to pop up again. You're going to see these guys in different ways, of course.

