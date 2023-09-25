Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, bctv daily dispatch, gen v, justified, rick and morty, taylor swift, the boys, The Walking Dead, travis kelce, wga

WGA/AMPTP Deal, Travis Kelce/Taylor Swift & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: WGA/AMPTP, TWD: Daryl Dixon, Travis Kelce/Taylor Swift, Rick and Morty, Justified, The Boys/Gen V, and more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? WGA/AMPTP, Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Travis Kelce/Taylor Swift, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, FX's Justified, Prime Video's The Boys/Gen V, Usher/NFL Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, NBC's Found, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: WGA/AMPTP, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Travis Kelce/Taylor Swift, Rick and Morty, Justified, The Boys/Gen V & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, September 25, 2023:

SAG-AFTRA Congratulates WGA; Urges AMPTP: "Return to the Table"

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Ep. 9 "Shibuya Incident- Gate, Open" Review

WGA, AMPTP Reach Tentative Agreement; Final Contract Language Pending

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S01E03 Review: The Past Proves Prologue

Travis Kelce: When Taylor Swift's Favorite Football Player Tackled SNL

Rick and Morty Season 7: What We Know (And What We Think We Know)

Christian Cage "Wins" TNT Championship on AEW Collision

Justified: Raylan Givens' Road to Ty Walker Goes Through Boyd Crowder

The Boys: Homelander Being Downright Diabolical; Gen V Yearbook Pics

Is Usher Headlining Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show? Yeah!

Found: Gosselaar "Wanted to Quit" Hollywood After "Pitch" Cancellation

Doctor Who, WGA/AMPTP, Stern/Maher/Trump & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Person, Wonder Woman, Man, Camera, TV, Daily LITG 24th September 2023

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!