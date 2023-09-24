Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: American Horror Story, amptp, bctv daily dispatch, Bill Maher, doctor who, donald trump, howard stern, lynda carter, Spartacus, The Walking Dead, wga, wonder woman

Doctor Who, WGA/AMPTP, Stern/Maher/Trump & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? WGA/AMPTP, NBC's Quantum Leap, SYFY & USA Network's Chucky, TBS's AEW Collision, Howard Stern/Bill Maher/Donald Trump, FXX's Archer, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, FX's American Horror Story: Delicate, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Spartacus/Conan, TNT's AEW Rampage, Hulu's Futurama, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Crunchyroll/Right Stuf, Wonder Woman/Kari Lake, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, September 24, 2023:

WGA, AMPTP Release Joint Statement Confirming Sunday Meeting

WGA Reportedly Reviewing Another "Best & Final Offer" From AMPTP

Quantum Leap Cast Discusses Season 2 in NBC "First Look" Featurette

WGA, AMPTP Nearing Tentative Agreement? Rumblings of Deal Growing

Chucky Season 3 Poster Offers Blunt Reminder of Whose Season It Is

AEW Collision Preview: Texas Death Match, TNT Title, RVD, More

Howard Stern Proudly "Woke"; Bill Maher, Donald Trump No Longer BFFs

Archer S14E06 Trailer: Sterling Has Odd Definition For "Concussion"

Doctor Who 60th Anniv Trailer: Destiny Is Heading for Donna Noble

American Horror Story: Kim Kardashian Gets "Delicate" Key Art Poster

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Reflects on The Past (S01E03 Preview)

Spartacus Creator Shares Pain Over Conan Series That Could've Been

Tony Khan Kicks WWE While Down with Title Change on AEW Rampage

Futurama S11E10 Preview: Bender Needs a Promise from The Professor

Star Trek: Picard S03 Blu-ray/DVD Sets Get Updated Finale VFX Scene

Crunchyroll Welcomes Right Stuf; Online Anime Store Expands in October

Doctor Who: When Companions Depart – Sad Endings Taken for Granted

Wonder Woman, Soldier Boy, Loki, Buffy & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Wonder Woman Lassos Kari Lake in the Daily LITG, 23rd September 2023

WGA, AMPTP Meeting This Saturday: "Progress" But No Deal Yet

