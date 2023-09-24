Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Jujutsu Kaisen, Review, season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Ep. 9 "Shibuya Incident- Gate, Open" Review

Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9 "Shibuya Incident- Gate, Open" was an intense chapter that answered some important questions.

Last week a new episode of Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen, "Shibuya Incident- Gate, Open," hit and – wow! It was intense, and we got some big answers to some big questions. We finally got the trailer scene all of us Gojo stans were waiting for. I am always a very happy fan when I see Gojo in action. That said. I was not ready for all the blood and emotions that this episode had to offer.

First is first, though— once again, the animation during certain fight scenes or transfigured humans seemed choppy at times. Though thankfully, it did not take away from the episode or the intensity of the episode. I also admire the villains' code of work hard, play hard balance they seem to live by. I mean, they seem to encounter more chill time than any other characters around.

Anyway, Gojo is now surrounded by Choso, Hanami, and Jogo, who are all attacking from different angles and using humans as shields. Gojo goes into close battle mode and breaks off Gojo's arm before overpowering Hanami and just exorcising the hell out of them. It was fantastic to watch even though there was a sense of oh-crap building throughout where we kept cutting back and forth between the present time and the planning for this ambush. Mahito then shows up with a train full of transfigured humans, which makes the scene even bloodier.

At this point, Gojo is forced to decide, and that he does: he releases his Domain Expansion: Infinite Void for 0.2 seconds in order to save as many people as he can to kill off an ungodly amount of creatures. This then tires him out, and that is when he realizes there is a box, the Prison Realm. Gojo is caught by surprise and captured, then confronted by Geto, who appears to be but turns out to be someone completely different just using Geto's body and abilities because it seems he was not disposed of properly, which is a real shame. Pretty stomach-churning to see Geto undoing the stitches on his forehead to expose the real, literal brains behind everything.

However, at the other end, we see an earpiece inside of Itadori's ear, and we see a Mechamaru-like face on it— the device starts informing Itadori of Gojo's current situation. It was a pretty solid episode. I will forever be happy with Gojo episodes, especially when it involves seeing him in action. I also loved the opening when all of them are asked about Gojo, and even though they did not paint him in the best light, there was no denying they all think he is insanely powerful. I wonder if Jujutsu Kaisen will ever offer viewers a well-rounded view of Gojo and who he really is inside.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Ep. 9 "Shibuya Incident- Gate, Open" Review by Alejandra Bodden 8.5 / 10

