What Are These "Big Plans" James Gunn "Can't Wait" to Tell Us About?

So one of the last times we checked in to see how things were going with James Gunn, he was offering some clarity as well as a few more details regarding his future with WarnerMedia Discovery, HBO Max & the DC Universe beyond the second season of HBO Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker. It goes without saying (but we'll say it anyway because a blank screen makes for a tough article) that we appreciated the chance to update our scorecards… just in time for Gunn to dump a gallon of gasoline onto our "Dumpster Fires of Random Speculation!" Here's how…

"I can't wait to tell you all the big plans we currently have in play… 😈😆," Gunn wrote in the caption to his Instagram post, which also included an image of Peter Capaldi's The Thinker from Gunn's The Suicide Squad. So… "big plans," huh? During the interview that we referenced earlier (which you can check out the highlights from below), Gunn had this to say regarding his future projects: "I am working very seriously on another DC project, where I'm very involved in the writing and the direction of it. There will be some blending of the characters from 'Peacemaker' in the other shows I'm working on. And I'm involved with a couple of other [DC] things too." Could this be a reference to that "another DC project"? Or possibly one of the others he referenced in his answer? Or he's playing all of us to see the reactions that he gets? I'm scratching off that last one because Gunn doesn't tend to play around when it comes to social media. So I guess for now? Stay Tuned… but is it too late to make a Rick and Morty pitch?

Here's a look back at Gunn's comments during a recent interview with The Playlist clarifying some of the rumors and assumptions that have been circulating out there about his DCU streaming future:

Things May Have Moved Too Fast on That Amanda Waller Spinoff News: "We haven't even announced any TV series yet," adding that "there's a lot of stories out there about what's happening, and some of them are accurate, some of them are not." And for those thinking that the reported spinoff that would see Viola Davis returning to her The Suicide Squad role was the second DC project that Gunn's been briefly mentioning? It's not…

Gunn's Deeply Involved in Another DC Project… Though That Might Soon Turn Into "Projects": "I am working very seriously on another DC project, where I'm very involved in the writing and the direction of it. There will be some blending of the characters from 'Peacemaker' in the other shows I'm working on. And I'm involved with a couple of other [DC] things too."

Gunn's "Talked" about "The Suicide Squad 2" But for Now, He's All About Television: "Yeah, we've talked about it ['The Suicide Squad']. But the honest truth is, I just have so many hours in a day to work on stuff. And I had such a fun time working in television that I really think that's what I'm going to spend the next year of my life doing."