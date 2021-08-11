What If…? Director: "We'll Have To See" If There's Season-Long Story

From the very beginning, Marvel has been pitching What If…? as an anthology show and during the virtual junket for the show, The Twilight Zone was specifically name-dropped. However, the Watcher does have a presence in all three of the episodes that were screened for critics, and one has to wonder if there is some sort of thread connecting all of these. We got a chance to ask director Bryan Andrews if there was any season-wide story running through all of the episodes and masterfully dodged the question.

"Yeah, I mean, it is an anthology," Andrews explained. "They are standalone stories, and much like we do with the films, and now the shows, we are trying to create stories that exist on their own terms. If you were to watch any episodes of What If…? and that was the only episode you watched, you get a full-a full experience, hopefully, with the character that lives a rich life and changes dynamically and is entertaining and emotionally satisfying. But it's also Marvel, and, as we know, there's always strange alchemy at work. So you never know. They could all connect. We'll have to see."

It wouldn't be that surprising if, somewhere down the line, they reveal that there is some sort of story running through What If…?, and the Watcher is involved. You don't hire Jeffrey Wright to narrate the beginning and end of 30-minute anthology shorts. You give him something to do, and while there isn't any indication that there isn't a season-wide story, the fact that Andrews didn't just deny it is interesting because it wouldn't be that surprising if there weren't. We'll have to see what happens as the show develops over the next couple of weeks.

Marvel's What If…? flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Coming to Disney+ this August 11th from director Bryan Andrews and head writer AC Bradley, Marvel Studios' first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU (watched over by Wright's The Watcher), featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles (based on details previously released).

Ant-Man: Paul Rudd as Ant-Man and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym

as Ant-Man and as Hank Pym Black Panther: Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther and Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger

as Black Panther and as Killmonger Captain America: Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, and Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan

as Bucky Barnes, as Peggy Carter, as Arnim Zola, and as Dum Dum Dugan Guardians of the Galaxy: Karen Gillan as Nebula, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Michael Rooker as Yondu, and Djimon Hounsou as Korath

as Nebula, as Kraglin, as Yondu, and as Korath Thor: Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Taika Waititi as Korg, and Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster

as Thor, as Loki, as Jane Foster, as Korg, and as Grandmaster Marvel Cinematic Universe: Benicio Del Toro as The Collector, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, and Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark.

