What If…? Episode 4 Preview: A Strange Journey to The Lost Books

Earlier, we grabbed a look at the next episode of Disney+ and Marvel Studios' What If…? with Dr. Stephen Strange beginning his journey to becoming the Sorcerer Supreme not out of a desperate effort to save his hands & return to being the self-absorbed surgeon that he was. No, this time his journey begins out of a need to save the love of his life. And as you're about to see from the following clip from the episode, he's willing to go anywhere and face anything to change the past. Even if it means opening "The Lost Book"…

Here's a look at that sneak preview for the next episode, "What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?", set to hit the streaming service this Wednesday, September 1:

Marvel's What If…? flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Coming to Disney+ this August 11th from director Bryan Andrews and head writer AC Bradley, Marvel Studios' first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU (watched over by Wright's The Watcher), featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles (based on details previously released).

Ant-Man: Paul Rudd as Ant-Man and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym

as Ant-Man and as Hank Pym Black Panther: Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther and Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger

as Black Panther and as Killmonger Captain America: Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, and Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan

as Bucky Barnes, as Peggy Carter, as Arnim Zola, and as Dum Dum Dugan Guardians of the Galaxy: Karen Gillan as Nebula, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Michael Rooker as Yondu, and Djimon Hounsou as Korath

as Nebula, as Kraglin, as Yondu, and as Korath Thor: Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Taika Waititi as Korg, and Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster

as Thor, as Loki, as Jane Foster, as Korg, and as Grandmaster Marvel Cinematic Universe: Benicio Del Toro as The Collector, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, and Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark.

