What If…? First Look Shows How Screwy Space, Time & Reality Can Get

Of all the projects we heard about coming from The Walt Disney Company's investors day event (and there waves and waves of announcements), getting a look at real footage from the upcoming animated anthology series What If…? ranks as one of our personal favorites (and that dates back to our old comic book days). But don't take out word for it- the preview is waiting for you below!

So to see firsthand what Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) means when he says that space, time, and reality run on more than just a linear path, check out the first-look teaser below and get ready to see the comics come to life:

From Paul Rudd and Natalie Portman to the late Chadwick Boseman and Hayley Atwell, here's a look at the cast – all under the "watchful" eye of Jeffrey Wright's (Westworld) The Watcher. Based on the popular and continually "reincarnated" comic book series of the same name and originally announced in April 2019, series looks at key main and supporting characters from Marvel's film and television worlds through an "alternative history" lens.

Ant-Man: Rudd as Ant-Man and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym

as Hank Pym Black Panther: Boseman as Black Panther and Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger

as Killmonger Captain America: Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Atwell as Peggy Carter, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, and Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan

as Bucky Barnes, Atwell as Peggy Carter, as Arnim Zola, and as Dum Dum Dugan Guardians of the Galaxy: Karen Gillan as Nebula, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Michael Rooker as Yondu, and Djimon Hounsou as Korath

as Nebula, as Kraglin, as Yondu, and as Korath Thor: Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Portman as Jane Foster, Taika Waititi as Korg, and Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster

as Thor, as Loki, Portman as Jane Foster, as Korg, and as Grandmaster Marvel Cinematic Universe: Josh Brolin as Thanos, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, and Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark