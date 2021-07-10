What If…?: Ladies & Gentlemen, The Vocal Stylings of Sebastian Stan

Earlier this week, Disney+ released a poster and official trailer Marvel Studios' What If…?, along with the news that the animated anthology series would be making its debut starting Wednesday, August 11. A reimagining of events you only thought you knew throughout the history of the MCU, the series is set to feature fan-favorite characters like Peggy Carter, T'Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor, and more- with Jeffrey Wright's The Watcher observing all of the "what if" doings. Joining Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter on the voice cast for the "Captain America" episode is Sebastian Stan (James "Bucky" Barnes aka The Winter Soldier), Toby Jones (Arnim Zola), and Neal McDonough (Dum Dum Dugan). And now we're getting a look at what goes into reprising a role you played for so long physically and vocally when the former is taken out of the equation, courtesy of Stan himself.

In the following clip, Stan offers just a small sample of his vocal stylings for the animated anthology series (damn that fly!), with Marvel Studio's What If…? set to premiere on the streaming service on August 11:

Enter the multiverse of unlimited possibilities when Marvel Studios' first animated series, What If…?, premieres on August 11- with new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+:

Marvel's What If…? flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Coming to Disney+ this August from director Bryan Andrews and head writer AC Bradley, Marvel Studios' first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU (watched over by Jeffrey Wright's The Watcher), featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles (based on details previously released).

Ant-Man: Paul Rudd as Ant-Man and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym

as Ant-Man and as Hank Pym Black Panther: Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther and Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger

as Black Panther and as Killmonger Captain America: Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, and Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan

as Bucky Barnes, as Peggy Carter, as Arnim Zola, and as Dum Dum Dugan Guardians of the Galaxy: Karen Gillan as Nebula, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Michael Rooker as Yondu, and Djimon Hounsou as Korath

as Nebula, as Kraglin, as Yondu, and as Korath Thor: Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Taika Waititi as Korg, and Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster

as Thor, as Loki, as Jane Foster, as Korg, and as Grandmaster Marvel Cinematic Universe: Josh Brolin as Thanos, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, and Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.