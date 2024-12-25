Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: Marvel Studios, mcu, what if

What If…? S03E05 Sneak Peek: The Vision vs. Ironheart & Dora Milaje

Check out a sneak peek and images for Marvel Animation and Disney+’s What If...? S03E05: "What If... the Emergence Destroyed the Earth?"

It's four down and four to go for the third and final season of Marvel Animation and Disney+'s What If…?, and that brings us to a look at S03E05: "What If… the Emergence Destroyed the Earth?" (directed by Stephan Franck, with a story by Bryan Andrews, Matthew Chauncey, and Ryan Little, and a teleplay by Chauncey and Little). As the title suggests, tomorrow's chapter shows us a universe where the Emergence wasn't halted by the Eternals – resulting in a ragtime team of freedom fighters looking to take down the rulers of what remains of Earth. In terms of the voice cast, we can expect to hear Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams (aka Ironheart), Alejandro Saab as Quentin Beck (aka Mysterio), Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and more. Here's a look at the key art poster and image gallery released for Thursday's chapter, followed by a sneak peek that sees Ironheart and the Dora Milaje defend themselves against the White Vision.

The series features a voice cast that includes a number of stars reprising their roles – with Season 3 featuring characters like Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, Shang-Chi, Storm the Goddess of Thunder (!!!), and many more. Now, here's a sneak peek at the third and final season of the animated anthology series – with S03E05: "What If… the Emergence Destroyed the Earth?" set to hit Disney+ screens at 12 am PT (3 am ET):

With a third and final season of What If…? on the way, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, is reassuring fans that the final run will do right by Wright's Uatu while also bringing a proper closure to the animated series. "It feels like the completion of a trilogy," Winderbaum shared during an episode of The Official Marvel Podcast. "It takes us to places that you'd never expect. It goes beyond the first two seasons in its exploration of the multiverse. It pulls in characters that are very unexpected and has what I think is an extremely moving and very fulfilling culmination for Uatu the Watcher."

The final season's chapters are directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck and are written by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little, and A.C. Bradley. Executive producers are Winderbaum, Andrews, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, with co-executive producer Matthew Chauncey and producers Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar, and Alex Scharf.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!