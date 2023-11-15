Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: disney plus, Marvel Studios, season 2, trailer, what if

What If…? Season 2 Arrives December 22nd; Eps Drop Daily (TRAILER)

Arriving on December 22nd & dropping new episodes daily, here's the trailer & key art for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s What If...? Season 2.

Article Summary What If...? Season 2 drops daily episodes starting Dec 22 on Disney+.

Watch the trailer and see exclusive key art for the upcoming season.

New superhero Kahhori, a Mohawk woman, is set to be introduced this season.

Collaboration with Mohawk Nation was established to ensure authentic representation in the series.

There were rumblings that we might get some twisted Multiverse action by the time 2023 wrapped – and Marvel Studios & Disney+ made those rumblings a reality earlier today. That's right, the animated series What If…? will be returning to make our seasons a little brighter (or at least a lot more interesting) on December 22nd – but it's going to be released a little different than you might be used to. But first – before we get to that, the official trailer & official season overview – we have a very cool key art poster to pass along – and here it is:

Here's a look at the second season trailer & overview for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s What If…? Season 2, arriving on December 22nd – with one new episode dropping nightly for nine straight nights

Season two of "What If…?" continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer.

What If…? Season 2 Introduces All-New Marvel Superhero Kahhori

Back in March, we were formally introduced to the all-new Marvel superhero, Kahhori. In the upcoming animated chapter, the series looks to answer the question of what would happen if the Tesseract fell to Earth and landed in the sovereign Haudenosaunee Confederacy before the colonization of America. Taking on a new life & a new mythology, the Tesseract transforms a lake into a gateway to the stars – leading Kahhori, a young Mohawk woman, on a quest to discover her power. Written by Ryan Little (What If…?), the episode was created in collaboration with members of the Mohawk Nation (including historian Doug George & Mohawk language expert Cecelia King) to ensure cultural authenticity. The story takes place in the Mohawk language and is informed by the history of the Akwesasne region in what is now upstate New York.

"It tells a remarkable story from a Native Mohawk perspective which is truly unique and historical and will give the viewers a new, challenging, and entertaining perspective on this land's first peoples. The story is dramatic, the characters fully realized, and the action sequences are breathtaking. The episode is exceptional in another sense–it is done with the complete cooperation of the Mohawk people from dialogue to adornment," shared George.

"I had a wonderful writing mentor who worked extensively with the Indigenous community in upstate New York, and I was excited to draw on that experience to build an entirely original corner of the MCU with storylines for new Indigenous heroes written from a place of respect for past generations and optimism for future ones. Kahhori, pronounced 'KAH-HORTI,' is a real Wolf Clan name, meaning 'she stirs the forest' or is someone who motivates those around her. In her debut adventure, Kahhori will have to live up to her name to recruit powerful allies into the fight to save her people and change the course of history forever," Little added.

Director Bryan Andrews (What If…?), Executive Producer A.C. Bradley (What If…?, Ms. Marvel), Story Editor Matthew Chauncey (What If…?), and the entire production team also worked with members of the Mohawk Nation to design Kahhori's look and environment, and to help incorporate traditional Mohawk music to use in the score.

