What If…? Season 2 Holiday Teaser Had Us at "11 Howards Quacking"

With the animated anthology series returning on December 22nd, here's a look at a new teaser for Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2.

Earlier this week, EP Brad Winderbaum (head of streaming, television & animation for Marvel Studios), director/EP Bryan Andrews, writer/EP AC Bradley, and writer/producer Matthew Chauncey took part in big screening/Q&A event for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s upcoming What If…? Season 2. Along with a chance to screen two new episodes, attendees were able to learn a lot more about what the animation future holds in 2024 (including the newly-revealed Eyes of Wakanda, X-Men '97, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – previously "Spider-Man: Freshman Year." But now, the focus shifts back to the anthology series with a new teaser that engages in some "Holiday Wordplay" while offering another look at what's to come. And if we're being honest? they had us at "11 Howards Quacking."

Here's a look at the holiday-themed teaser that was released earlier today, followed by an official overview, the second season trailer, and overviews for the episodes that screened during a screening event earlier this week – with Marvel Studios & Disney+'s What If…? Season 2 arriving on December 22nd (with one new episode dropping daily):

Season two of "What If…?" continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer.

Season 2 Episode 1: "What If… Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?": In a world where Ronan deposes Thanos long before the events of "Infinity War," Nebula is recruited to join the Nova Corps. Desperate to escape her father's shadow, she sets out to prove her detective chops. Directed by Stephan Franck and written by Matthew Chauncey.

Season 2 Episode 3: "What If Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?": When Justin Hammer lays siege to Avengers Tower during the annual holiday party, there's only one person left on site to stop him—Happy Hogan. But in setting out to prove his hero chops, Iron Man's errand boy may end up transforming himself in more ways than one. Directed by Bryan Andrews and written by A. C. Bradley & Matthew Chauncey.

The second season of Marvel Studios' What If…? features episodes directed by Bryan Andrews (eps 2-9) and Stephan Franck (ep 1) and written by AC Bradley (eps 3, 4, 5, 8), Matthew Chauncey (eps 1-3, 7, 9) and Ryan Little (eps 6, 8). The animated series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bryan Andrews, and AC Bradley.

