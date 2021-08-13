What We Do in the Shadows Renewed for Season 4; Season 3 Trailer

Good news for fans of Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). With the third season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows now less than a month away, FX Networks announced during Friday's TCA session that the popular series would be returning for a fourth season. "Fans can't seem to get enough of 'What We Do in the Shadows' and FX is ready to feed that appetite by setting up the series for a fourth season," Nick Grad, President of Original Programming at FX Entertainment, said during the presentation. "Our thanks to the extraordinary job by the creative team, cast, and crew who keep making a great show better each season." The news comes as the series prepares for its third season return on September 2 with the season's first two episodes: "The Prisoner' and "The Cloak of Duplication". And to mark the occasion? How about the official trailer for Season 3?

From Guillermo outing himself as a kickass vampire slayer and our vamps' new status as bigwigs within the vampire community to Colin's 100th birthday, werewolf kickball, wellness cults, Nandor's "eternal life crisis", and a whole ton more, here's a look at FX's What We Do in the Shadows, returning September 2nd:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What We Do in the Shadows | Official Trailer – Season 3 | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-bl2gDoDRbI)

What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

After the shocking season two finale, we find the housemates in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that he is a vampire killer. This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What We Do in the Shadows | VR – Season 3 Teaser | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LjKiM-Hz4Qs)

Created by Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Harvey Guillén as Guillermo. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers, alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.