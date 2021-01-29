What We Do in the Shadows S03: Harvey Guillén Talks Guillermo Wishlist

By the time the dust settled (and the blood stopped flying) on the second season finale of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, "Théâtre des Vampires" saw Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) putting his sweet "Buffy" skills on display for everyone (and we mean everyone) to see, with series creator Jemaine Clement returning as Vladislav aka Vlad the Poker (and escaping just as the stakes started flying. Needless to say, this is going to make for some very awkward moments moving forward now that Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Colin (Mark Proksch) have more than a ten-ton clue that Guillermo comes from a long line of vampire hunters. Which means viewers should expect some serious status quo changes heading into the third season (especially with Clement announcing that he won't be part of the writers' room)- but what kind of changes will this mean for Guillermo? During an interview with Collider to discuss his turn on NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Guillén offered some insight as to where the budding vampire slayer is in his head as we near the new season as well as what he would like to see for his character moving forward.

Guillén Likes Seeing Guillermo Define Himself & Not Defining Himself by His Vampire Fam: "The thing I love about Guillermo right now is that he's coming into his own. For so long, he's been waiting for approval and letting someone else dictate his happiness and his status. He's started to realize that it's within him to be greater than what he thought he was possibly able to be. For me, that's a great storyline. For me, that's a great moment because people can relate to that. People sometimes stay in a job or a relationship that's not healthy for you, or that's toxic, or you're not climbing up the ladder and you're overlooked for promotions. At the end of the day, you have to stop and realize, "Why am I doing this? Am I doing this for them, or am I doing it for myself? If I'm doing it for myself, am I happy here? What can I do to make it better?" So, I really do love where we left off with Guillermo," Guillén explained. "He completely owns his family lineage, when he says, "My name is Guillermo de la Cruz," at the end of a finale. These people didn't bother to memorize his name. They can't even remember his first name, let alone know his last name. The vampires are so self-absorbed that they couldn't even bother to think that this person might be a threat who lives in the house. The thing is that we don't know how powerful we are and how much power we have within us until we stop and see ourselves in the mirror and really accept what we see."

Guillén Wants More Guillermo Backstory- and Ass-Kicking: "I would love to dive into where his lineage comes from and on what side. We met his mother and I'd love to see more of this family," the actor revealed. Guillén continued, "I would love to see more of an adventure and fight sequence. He's proven to be a bad-ass and I would love to see that more. I've always said, being round, Brown, and proud is seen as strikes against you, but I think those are strengths. Those strengths should be completely shown off."

What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, returns for its second season, documenting the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). Over the course of the season, the vampires will try to find their way in a world of human Super Bowl parties, internet trolls, an energy vampire who gets a promotion and becomes drunk on power and of course, all the ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies and shadowy cloaked assassins who roam freely in the Tri-State area. Is Guillermo destined to be a vampire or a vampire hunter? Or maybe just a familiar for the rest of his life?

Created by Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Harvey Guillén as Guillermo. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers, alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.