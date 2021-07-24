What We Do in the Shadows S03 Teaser: Evil Buckets, Sex Rocks & More!

With the third season of What We Do in the Shadows set to stalk the night beginning on September 2, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Colin (Mark Proksch) have a very different Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) to deal with moving forward. Proving yourself an alpha vampire hunter will tend to do that. Add into the mix their new status within the vampire community, Colin's 100th birthday, werewolf kickball, wellness cults, and Nandor fangs-deep in some kind of "external life crisis" that includes a VR trip out into the sun (as we saw in the previous teaser), and it's pretty clear that a time of change is at hand. So what better time for a little decluttering? I mean, who isn't in the shopping mood for a sex rock (don't smell it), an evil bucket (no liquids), a dead armadillo, and more?

Here's your look at Guillermo proving to have the patience of a vampire-slaying saint in the newest teaser for FX's What We Do in the Shadows– returning on September 2nd:

What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

After the shocking season two finale, we find the housemates in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that he is a vampire killer. This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?

Created by Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Harvey Guillén as Guillermo. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers, alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

