What We Do in the Shadows S0305 Preview: Judge Guillermo Presiding?!

After taking a trip to that "other Sin City" last week that turned into something that can best be described as a mix of Mortal Kombat and Ocean's 11, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), and familiar-vampire killer-vampire bodyguard Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) are back home for this week's episode of FX's What We Do in the Shadows. So remember how Kristen Schaal's The Guide scolded them last week before they left for Atlantic City that they had a ton of back-logged work? This week, they actually have to get started on some of that- which means Nandor and Nadja have to lay down the law on some vampires. So why's Guillermo sitting on the throne? You're about to see (yet we can't help thinking that Gizmo's going to end up running the Vampire Council when all is said and done). As for Laszlo and Colin? Well, there's the matter of small claims court that needs to be addressed…

Now here's a look at the official promo & overview for the third season's fifth episode "The Chamber of Judgement," followed by a look at the first three editions of Guillen's after-show podcast:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What We Do in the Shadows | The Chamber of Judgement – Season 3 Ep.5 Preview | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yhfYwP5VTYk)

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Episode 5 "The Chamber of Judgement": Justice is served, both vampirically and also in small claims court. Written by William Meny and directed by Kyle Newacheck.

And in case you haven't heard, Guillen also hosts the After The Shadows after-show, which now has three episodes online. In the first, Guillen welcomes Kristen Schaal (The Guide) to discuss the season-opener. Following that, Novak and Aida Turturro checked in to discuss their episode & more. And in last week's edition, production designer Shayne Fox takes viewers behind the scenes of the series:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: After the Shadows Ep. 1 – Kristen Schaal | What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j1zqC2UA5Ko)

From Guillermo outing himself as a kickass vampire slayer and our vamps' new status as bigwigs within the vampire community to Colin's 100th birthday, wellness cults, Nandor's "eternal life crisis", and a whole ton more, here's a look at the third season's official trailer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What We Do in the Shadows | Official Trailer – Season 3 | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-bl2gDoDRbI)

What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

After the shocking season two finale, we find the housemates in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that he is a vampire killer. This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?

Created by Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Harvey Guillén as Guillermo. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers, alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.