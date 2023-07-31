Posted in: FX, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: preview, season 5, trailer, what we do in the shadows, wwdits

What We Do in the Shadows S05E05 Promo: Our Vamp Fam's Been Found Out?

Have they finally been found out?!? Here's a look at the episode trailer for FX's What We Do in the Shadows S05E05 "Local News."

Could S05E05: "Local News" (directed by Yana Gorskaya and written by Sarah Naftalis) be the end of the road for Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Colin (Mark Proksch), and The Guide (Kristen Schaal)? In the newest trailer for FX's What We Do in the Shadows Season 5, that would seem to be the case, as a water main break brings way too much attention down upon our vampiric fam. Will they find themselves on the run for a new home? Or is there a chance they might be reading a little too much into all of this? Well…

Here's a look at the official episode trailer for S05E05: "Local News," followed by a look back at what we know so far about the fifth season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows:

In season five, Nandor feels his familiar (and sometimes friend) Guillermo slipping away as he seems to be spending much more time with Laszlo, whose skills as a gentleman scientist are put to the test as he tries to solve the mystery of the strange and very secret changes Guillermo is going through. Nadja, suffering the effects of a previously-undiagnosed supernatural hex, reconnects with her family — or at least, a family — from the Old Country, Colin pursues the path of so many energy vampires before him by running for political office and The Guide tries to figure out where she fits in as the relative newcomer to this tightly-knit group who've known each other for centuries.

Created by Jemaine Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Novak as Nandor, Demetriou as Nadja, Berry as Laszlo, Proksch as Colin Robinson, Guillén as Guillermo, and Schaal as The Guide. Joining them this season in recurring roles is Anoop Desai (American Idol) as an acquaintance of Nandor's from his ancestral homeland. In addition, SEAL Team star Parisa Fakhri (SEAL Team) has joined the cast as Marwa, one of Nandor's 37 wives from his days as an ancient warrior in the kingdom of Al Quolanudar. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers for What We Do in the Shadows alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

