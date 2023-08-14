Posted in: FX, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: fx, preview, season 5, trailer, what we do in the shadows, wwdits

What We Do in the Shadows S05E07 Trailer: Nandor Imparts His "Nolej"

Check out FX Networks' official episode trailer for this week's What We Do in the Shadows, Season 5 Episode 7 "Hybrid Creatures."

Okay, so right now? Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) know about Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) being kinda-sorta turned into a vampire (the jury still seems to be out on what exactly is going on). With Colin (Mark Proksch) seemingly not giving a crap, that leaves only Nandor (Kayvan Novak) – and from what we've been told so far? Nandor isn't going to be happy. And that's where things stand heading into this week's episode of FX's What We Do in the Shadows S05E06: "Hybrid Creatures" (directed by Kyle Newacheck and written by Jeremy Levick & Rajat Suresh) – but that title has us a little nervous. Because it's not the part about Nadja giving back to her community that could become a much bigger problem (hmmm… then again….?) – it's the part about Laszlo's experiments having "some unexpected results." Oh, and did we mention that Colin & Nandor invade higher education?

Here's a look at the official episode trailer for S05E07: "Hybrid Creatures," followed by a look back at what we know so far about the fifth season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows:

The most dangerous weapon in the world is Nolej. A new episode of FX's What We Do in the Shadows airs Thursday, only on FX. Next day on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/f23FE0rRXL — What We Do In The Shadows (@theshadowsfx) August 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

In season five, Nandor feels his familiar (and sometimes friend) Guillermo slipping away as he seems to be spending much more time with Laszlo, whose skills as a gentleman scientist are put to the test as he tries to solve the mystery of the strange and very secret changes Guillermo is going through. Nadja, suffering the effects of a previously-undiagnosed supernatural hex, reconnects with her family — or at least, a family — from the Old Country, Colin pursues the path of so many energy vampires before him by running for political office and The Guide tries to figure out where she fits in as the relative newcomer to this tightly-knit group who've known each other for centuries.

Created by Jemaine Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Novak as Nandor, Demetriou as Nadja, Berry as Laszlo, Proksch as Colin Robinson, Guillén as Guillermo, and Schaal as The Guide. Joining them this season in recurring roles is Anoop Desai (American Idol) as an acquaintance of Nandor's from his ancestral homeland. In addition, SEAL Team star Parisa Fakhri (SEAL Team) has joined the cast as Marwa, one of Nandor's 37 wives from his days as an ancient warrior in the kingdom of Al Quolanudar. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers for What We Do in the Shadows alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

