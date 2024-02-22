Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: fx, fx networks, Season 6, what we do in the shadows, wwdits

What We Do in the Shadows S06: Harvey Guillén's Update Is Everything

What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillén took to TikTok to offer an update on Season 6 and a little musical insight into Guillermo.

Article Summary Harvey Guillén shared an insightful TikTok update on filming What We Do in the Shadows Season 6.

Guillermo's journey hinted to take a new direction addressing dreams and rebirth.

Red carpet one-on-one at Critics Choice Awards teases Guillén's biggest takeaway.

Season 5 recap: Guillermo's changes, Nadja's hex, and Colin's political pursuit.

As we continue to countdown to our final days with Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Colin (Mark Proksch), Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), and The Guide (Kristen Schaal), we've been tracking how things have been going with filming on FX's What We Do in the Shadows Season 6. During our previous go-around, Guillén & Novak shared a look at a dream realized – their "buddy brunch" (though the Toronto weather wasn't exactly holding up its end of the bargain). Now, Guillén is offering a special update on production via TikTok – and yes, it's everything.

"Almost half way through filming our final season – season six coming soon 🦇🖤" Guillén wrote as the caption to their post – but the video is worth the experience. We won't spoil it, but it breaks our hearts again to see Guillén in Guillermo mode as our resident familiar/bodyguard/vampire slayer laments what it was like spending ten years working towards being a vampire only to learn that… well, it's not gonna happen:

What We Do in the Shadows: "Renaissance" for Guillermo?

"We start where we left off, and sometimes dreams and aspirations don't turn out the way we want them to (spoiler alert if you haven't seen Season 5)," Guillén shared during a red carpet one-on-one with Deadline Hollywood at the Critics Choice Awards. "But I think that's the whole point of rebirth, right? It's like a renaissance. It's happening again, and you take a new direction, new ideas, new approach, so I'm really excited for the audience to see a new layer to Guillermo." What will be one of the biggest takeaways for Guillén when the time comes to hang up the stakes? "It's never too late to find yourself. It's never too late to be reborn and to re-invent yourself. And there's no ticking time bomb expiration date to any one of us as to what our dreams and hopes can come true," he revealed.

Harvey Guillén teases the final season of 'What We Do in the Shadows' and what he'll take away most from playing Guillermo | #CriticsChoice pic.twitter.com/TLzesNCh42 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 15, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at the fifth season trailer & overview for FX's What We Do in the Shadows:

In season five, Nandor feels his familiar (and sometimes friend) Guillermo slipping away as he seems to be spending much more time with Laszlo, whose skills as a gentleman scientist are put to the test as he tries to solve the mystery of the strange and very secret changes Guillermo is going through. Nadja, suffering the effects of a previously-undiagnosed supernatural hex, reconnects with her family — or at least, a family — from the Old Country, Colin pursues the path of so many energy vampires before him by running for political office and The Guide tries to figure out where she fits in as the relative newcomer to this tightly-knit group who've known each other for centuries.

Created by Jemaine Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Novak as Nandor, Demetriou as Nadja, Berry as Laszlo, Proksch as Colin Robinson, Guillén as Guillermo, and Schaal as The Guide. Joining them this season in recurring roles is Anoop Desai (American Idol) as an acquaintance of Nandor's from his ancestral homeland. In addition, SEAL Team star Parisa Fakhri (SEAL Team) has joined the cast as Marwa, one of Nandor's 37 wives from his days as an ancient warrior in the kingdom of Al Quolanudar. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers for What We Do in the Shadows alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

