What We Do in the Shadows Season 3: A Supreme Battle; Laszlo's Diary

When FX and FX on Hulu's What We Do in the Shadows returns on September 2nd for its third season, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Colin (Mark Proksch) are facing a dilemma. On one hand, there's the reality that their roommate & Nandor's familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is a world-class vampire slayer who offed the Vampire Council in front of their disbelieving eyes. On the other hand, thanks to Guillermo? They are the Vampire Council now. What to do, what to do, right? Clearly, there's something to be said for being a vampire clan that has a vampire killer as a friend & part of its crew because our foursome's biggest concern in the preview you're about to see? Who gets to plan their butt in the literal seat of power.

Here's your look at the newest teaser for FX & FX on Hulu's What We Do in the Shadows, followed by overviews of the first two episodes:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What We Do in the Shadows | Throne – Season 3 Preview | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sYGR2HMY3aY)

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Episode 1 "The Prisoner": Guillermo's fate hangs in the balance as the vampires receive a promotion. Written by Paul Simms; Directed by Kyle Newacheck. What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Episode 2 "The Cloak of Duplication": A forbidden artifact is used to help Nandor court a health club employee. Written by Sam Johnson & Chris Marcil; Directed by Yana Gorskaya.

Next up, we have two new entries by Laszlo into his diary, one detailing how baseball is actually a "Vampire's Pasttime", too; following that, we see how Jackie Daytona's alter-ego puts the "fine" in getting fined:

Finally, viewers are treated to a "crash course" in all of Guillermo's vampire-slaying secrets from the previous two seasons. So yeah, it's safe to say that there's quite a bit that Nandor knows nothing about (and that's probably a good thing):

From Guillermo outing himself as a kickass vampire slayer and our vamps' new status as bigwigs within the vampire community to Colin's 100th birthday, wellness cults, Nandor's "eternal life crisis", and a whole ton more, here's a look at the third season's official trailer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What We Do in the Shadows | Official Trailer – Season 3 | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-bl2gDoDRbI)

What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

After the shocking season two finale, we find the housemates in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that he is a vampire killer. This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?

Created by Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Harvey Guillén as Guillermo. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers, alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

