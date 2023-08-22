Posted in: FX, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: fx networks, preview, season 5, trailer, what we do in the shadows, wwdits

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 E08 Trailer: Laszlo's Dark Secrets

Laszlo's dark secrets revealed? Here's a look at the episode trailer for FX's What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 Ep. 8 "The Roast."

Is the pressure of trying to get to the bottom of what the deal is with Guillermo's (Harvey Guillén) pseudo-vampirism beginning to get to be too much for Laszlo (Matt Berry)? And how long can the two of them and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) keep the truth from Nandor (Kayvan Novak)? And will Colin (Mark Proksch) even care? Those are some pretty big questions that might just find themselves some answers this week. In FX's What We Do in the Shadows S05E08: "The Roast" (directed by Tig Fong and written by Lauren Wells & Sarah Naftalis), the gang hopes that a roast held in his honor will be the thing to get Laszlo out of his funk. But it appears it might end up doing more harm than good…

Here's a look at the official episode trailer for S05E08: "The Roast," followed by a look back at what we know about the fifth season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows:

In season five, Nandor feels his familiar (and sometimes friend) Guillermo slipping away as he seems to be spending much more time with Laszlo, whose skills as a gentleman scientist are put to the test as he tries to solve the mystery of the strange and very secret changes Guillermo is going through. Nadja, suffering the effects of a previously-undiagnosed supernatural hex, reconnects with her family — or at least, a family — from the Old Country, Colin pursues the path of so many energy vampires before him by running for political office and The Guide tries to figure out where she fits in as the relative newcomer to this tightly-knit group who've known each other for centuries.

Created by Jemaine Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Novak as Nandor, Demetriou as Nadja, Berry as Laszlo, Proksch as Colin Robinson, Guillén as Guillermo, and Schaal as The Guide. Joining them this season in recurring roles is Anoop Desai (American Idol) as an acquaintance of Nandor's from his ancestral homeland. In addition, SEAL Team star Parisa Fakhri (SEAL Team) has joined the cast as Marwa, one of Nandor's 37 wives from his days as an ancient warrior in the kingdom of Al Quolanudar. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers for What We Do in the Shadows alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!