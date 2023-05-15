What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 Set for July Debut (Mini-Teaser) Nandor, Guillermo, Nadja, Laszlo, Colin, and The Guide return on July 13th for the fifth season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows.

Great news! Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), and The Guide (Kristen Schaal) will be returning to FX for their fifth season on July 13th. And how do we know this? Because FX Networks was kind enough to drop the news in the form of a mini-teaser for What We Do in the Shadows Season 5, making it all sorts of official – and we have that waiting for you below.

Here's a look at the mini-teaser released earlier today confirming the show's return date, followed by a look at what we know about FX's What We Do in the Shadows Season 5:

We're calling it hot vampire summer. FX's What We Do in the Shadows returns 7.13 on FX. Stream on Hulu.

WWDITS: Harvey Guillén Discusses Season 5

Thanks to The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards back in January, Guillén dropped some info on Guillermo's future. Sharing that Guillermo is "coming into his own," Guillén explained that the familiar/bodyguard/vampire hunter will have some choices to make between accepting how his life is currently, working harder towards his ultimate endgame (becoming a vampire), or possibly considering a new path. In fact, Guillén revealed that it was "probably the most emotional season" he's had to film during the series' run. Here's a look at the clip from Guillén's red-carpet interview with Variety where they teased the choices that Guillermo will face during the fifth season:

Courtesy of an Instagram post from Guillén back at the beginning of December 2022, we learned that filming on FX's What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 had officially wrapped. "That's officially a wrap on season 5 of [What We Do in the Shadows]; we did it!" Guillen wrote as their Instagram post caption. "Thanks to this amazing crew .. the whole team .. writers, costumes, hair and make-up, producers .. it takes a village. I can't wait for y'all to see it!"

Created by Jemaine Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, Harvey Guillén as Guillermo, and Kristen Schaal as The Guide. Joining them this season in recurring roles is Anoop Desai (American Idol) as an acquaintance of Nandor's from his ancestral homeland. In addition, SEAL Team star Parisa Fakhri (SEAL Team) has joined the cast as Marwa, one of Nandor's 37 wives from his days as an ancient warrior in the kingdom of Al Quolanudar. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers for What We Do in the Shadows alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.