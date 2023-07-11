Posted in: FX, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: fx networks, preview, season 5, trailer, what we do in the shadows, wwdits

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 Teaser: Our Vamps Try "Blending In"

Set to return this Thursday, July 13th, here's a look at the newest teaser for the fifth season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows.

In a little more than 48 hours, the fifth season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows will be bringing Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), and The Guide (Kristen Schaal) back into our lives. With such little time to go, what could hurt by sharing a fresh look at what we can expect from our vamps (and vamp-in-training)? In the following clip, Guillermo calls out the rest of the house for not doing more to hide their vampire power in public, urging them to blend in. So what do they try to do? Why, blend, of course – what could go wrong?

Here's the latest teaser for FX's What We Do in the Shadows, which was released earlier today – followed by what we know about the upcoming season so far:

And here's the official trailer & season overview for What We Do in the Shadows, returning to FX this Thursday, July 13th:

In season five, Nandor feels his familiar (and sometimes friend) Guillermo slipping away as he seems to be spending much more time with Laszlo, whose skills as a gentleman scientist are put to the test as he tries to solve the mystery of the strange and very secret changes Guillermo is going through. Nadja, suffering the effects of a previously-undiagnosed supernatural hex, reconnects with her family — or at least, a family — from the Old Country, Colin pursues the path of so many energy vampires before him by running for political office and The Guide tries to figure out where she fits in as the relative newcomer to this tightly-knit group who've known each other for centuries.

Created by Jemaine Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Novak as Nandor, Demetriou as Nadja, Berry as Laszlo, Proksch as Colin Robinson, Guillén as Guillermo, and Schaal as The Guide. Joining them this season in recurring roles is Anoop Desai (American Idol) as an acquaintance of Nandor's from his ancestral homeland. In addition, SEAL Team star Parisa Fakhri (SEAL Team) has joined the cast as Marwa, one of Nandor's 37 wives from his days as an ancient warrior in the kingdom of Al Quolanudar. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers for What We Do in the Shadows alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

