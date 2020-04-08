What We Do in the Shadows Teaser: Colin at His Most Wonderfully Boring

FX's What We Do In The Shadows has its second season staked out for next Wednesday, April 15 (April 16 on FX), with Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Colin (Mark Proksch), and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) returning for a game-changing second run. For Laszlo, Nadja, and Nandor, the biggest threats won't be ghosts, witches, and zombies as much as the insanities of mortal human life (like Super Bowl parties). Familiar Guillermo has his own issues to deal with as he tries to reconcile his lustful desire to be one of the undead with his genetic disposition to kill them so you can see how things can get very complicated very quickly.

In the following newest teasers for What We Do in the Shadows, the spotlight rests on our adorably boring energy vampire Colin. First up, viewers are taken on a trip down memory lane as we look back on Colin's greatest hits from the first season. Considering he's learned to use boredom as a lethal weapon, those "greatest hits" you hear are the sounds of heads hitting desks as they are literally bored to death. Colin's looking to expand his horizons this season but before he realizes that he just needs to be a sleazy person to grow his powers, he decides to dabble in humor and comedy as an energy source. As you'll see in the second teaser, he might need a little practice but that "updawg" joke did make us laugh.

Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense, The Boys) is set to guest star this season, working directly with Demetriou and Berry as Nadja and Laszlo's new familiar Topher. Unlike Guillermo, Topher is beloved by the other vampires – though series co-showrunner and executive producer Paul Simms believes they might love him a little too much: "The vampires love Topher so much that even if he were to have an accident and die, they would not give up on wanting him as their familiar — even if he's not physically what he was when he arrived at the house. Nadja and Laszlo haven't had much luck with picking familiars. So when they finally find this young guy Topher, they're so excited. He's the new guy, and to them, seems so much cooler and hipper than Guillermo." Still, Jemaine Clement reassures viewers that Guillermo will get his time to shine this season: "The vampires and their love for Topher is being rubbed in Guillermo's face, all while he's secretly protecting them from danger. A thankless job, obviously. But as the season progresses, Guillermo finally listens to what is driving him inside and really kicks some ass. I dare anyone to underestimate Guillermo because he's ready!"