Wheel of Fortune Contestant's Guess Leaves Him Butt of The Joke

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak may be retiring, but there's time for a contestant's bad guess to lead to a memorable moment "in the end."

First off, we want to thank Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak, co-host Vanna White – and especially contestant Tavaris – for giving us the best f***ing laugh that we had all day. With only a little more than two weeks until he wraps up his hosting gig on the long-running game show after more than four decades on the air, Sajak was treated with a round of wheel-spinning that might just make the record books for all of the it's-so-wrong-it-must-be-right reasons. Early on in the episode, the "Phrase" that the three contestants needed to guess had these letters revealed:

Well, that was when Tavaris swooped into action with his guess – and just so we're clear. Tavaris isn't the type of contestant who's going to let little things like his guess having too many letters or how the "T" would need to be up there three times. Oh, no, my friends – with a righteous commitment that he truly held the key to an early victory, Tavaris made his move.

"Right in the butt."

Of course, that wasn't the right answer – and after a round of gasps, laughter, and a "What?!?" that we believe came from one of Tavaris's fellow contestants, the correct answer was revealed. "This is the best" – an answer that even Tavaris conceded was a much better one than his was. Later, Sajak joked that Tavaris "made an impression on us" – with the contestant apologizing before explaining that they were "a little excited." Looking to move on – but not before having a final bit of fun – Sajak responded, "We'll figure out a way to handle that tastefully" – before adding, "I have no idea what that'll be, but…"

Back in September 2022, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sajak joked about the Wheel of Fortune not going anywhere anytime soon, but he "may go before the show." Having spent over four decades telling people to take their turn spinning a wheel (but no longer forcing them to buy a ceramic Dalmatian), Sajack could apparently see the final unturned title at the end of the tunnel. "Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near," Sajak shared with ET. "It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud."

