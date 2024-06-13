Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, preview, russell t davies

Doctor Who: RTD Assigns Some "Homework" Ahead of Season 1 Finale

Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies shared a rundown of five episodes that viewers might want to check out before the season finale.

With the two-episode season finale of Showrunner Russell T. Davies and series stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) Doctor Who kicking off on Disney+, BBC iPlayer, and BBC One this weekend with "The Legend of Ruby Sunday" (directed by Jamie Donoughue and written by Davies), Davies is assigning some "screening homework" (like what X-Men '97 creator Beau DeMayo did with the Disney+ animated series) to help prepare viewers for what's to come.

Speaking with RadioTimes, Davies noted that "Bad Wolf/The Parting of the Ways" and "The Bells of Saint John" were worth checking out for how they spotlight big stories in a modern London time period. If you're looking for a strong sense of UNIT, Davies suggests "Spearhead From Space" – and if you're looking for two different takes on the "family reveal" theme, Davies suggests checking out "A Good Man Goes To War" and "The Church on Ruby Road."

In the season's penultimate episode, the Doctor and UNIT investigate Ruby's past. But as the Time Window reveals horrifying secrets from Christmas Eve, the mysterious Triad Technology unleashes the greatest evil of all. Along with Gatwa and Gibson, the episode will also feature Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), Melanie Bush (Bonnie Langford), Rose Noble (Yasmin Finney), Colonel Ibrahim (Alexander Devrient), Morris Gibbons (Lenny Rush), Harriet (Genesis Lynea), Bailey Sinclair (Fela Lufadeju), Carla Sunday (Michelle Greenidge), Mrs. Flood (Anita Dobson), Cherry Sunday (Angela Wynter), Colonel Chidozie (Tachia Newall), Corporal Sullivan (Jasmine Bayes), The Vlinx (Aidan Cook), Nicholas Briggs as the Voice of the Vlinx, and Susan Twist as Susan Triad (?!?).

Here are those two recent looks at what's to come with this weekend's episode – all leading up to the big season finale, "Empire of Death" (directed by Donoughue and written by Davies). First up, the social media teaser that was released shortly after the main episode trailer contains some interesting new looks. Following that, Davies previews what's to come next weekend during the latest edition of The Official 'Doctor Who' Podcast – beginning at around the 29:55 mark. Describing the two-episode as a "monumental climax" to the season, Davies teases resisting a conversation during "The Giggle" when "Triad" was mentioned in passing – it's clear that was a seed that's about to bear some deadly fruit.

"THE LEGEND OF RUBY SUNDAY" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

"EMPIRE OF DEATH" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

