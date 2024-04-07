Posted in: ABC, Disney+, Preview, TV | Tagged: ABC, pat sajak, ryan seacrest, vanna white, Wheel of Fortune

Wheel of Fortune: Ryan Seacrest Discusses New Hosting Gig, Pat Sajak

New Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest discussed the pressures that come with his new job, taking over for Pat Sajak, and more.

On Friday, June 7th, the 41st season finale of Wheel of Fortune will also see long-running host Pat Sajak depart the game show (though he will stay on an additional three years as a consultant). "Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," Sajak announced in a statement at the time. "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)." When Season 42 rolls around, Vanna White will be returning to co-host alongside Ryan Seacrest – who had a few things to share with PEOPLE recently when it came to his upcoming high-profile gig.

"Well, no one can ever do what Pat has done. He is incredible He has made that show just something so very special for so long, and he has done such a seamless, remarkable job so no one can be him. So, do I feel pressure? Sure. People love watching him. I want them to keep loving watching it, and I hope to do a great job as well," Seacrest shared regarding taking over the hosting duties from someone who's become synonymous with the show. "I've been watching the show all my life, and I've been watching it as much as I can as an adult and as a child," Seacrest added. "I think that this is a show that means so much to a lot of people. It's a part of their lives, they like to get together at the end of the day and try and solve the puzzles. And for me, it's a chance to give away cash and prizes and work with the legendary Vanna White."

Back in September 2022, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sajak joked about the game show not going anywhere anytime soon, but he "may go before the show." Having spent over four decades telling people to take their turn spinning a wheel (but no longer forcing them to buy a ceramic Dalmatian), Sajack could apparently see the final unturned title at the end of the tunnel. "Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near," Sajak shared with ET. "It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud."

"As the host of 'Wheel of Fortune,' Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years," shared Suzanne Prete, executive vp game shows at Sony Pictures Television (the game show's producer). "We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years, and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season. Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting, so we're thrilled to have him remaining close to the 'Wheel of Fortune' family."

