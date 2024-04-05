Posted in: ABC, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: ABC, pat sajak, preview, vanna white, Wheel of Fortune

Wheel of Fortune Sets June Date for Pat Sajak's Final Show

With the season nearing its end, find out the date of Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak's final show - set to hit screens in June.

Back in June 2023, the news came down that Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak would be departing the long-running game show during the 41st season (though he will stay on an additional three years as a consultant). "Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," Sajak announced in a statement at the time. "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)." Since that time, we learned that Ryan Seacrest would be coming aboard as the new host and that Vanna White has negotiated a two-year contract extension – and we even had Thirty Seconds to Mars' Jared Leto sticking around for some fun. Earlier today, the word came down on the day/date of Sajak's last run – Friday, June 7th (which will also serve as the season finale).

Back in September 2022, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sajak joked about the game show not going anywhere anytime soon, but he "may go before the show." Having spent over four decades telling people to take their turn spinning a wheel (but no longer forcing them to buy a ceramic Dalmatian), Sajack could apparently see the final unturned title at the end of the tunnel. "Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near," Sajak shared with ET. "It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud."

"As the host of 'Wheel of Fortune,' Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years," shared Suzanne Prete, executive vp game shows at Sony Pictures Television (the game show's producer). "We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years, and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season. Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting, so we're thrilled to have him remaining close to the 'Wheel of Fortune' family."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!