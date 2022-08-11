Will Kenny Omega Return for the AEW Trios Tournament Next Week?

AEW's Trios Championship tournament will kick off next week on AEW Dynamite, with the company revealing the brackets at Quake by the Lake last night. Eight teams of three wrestlers will compete in the first round f the tournament, with the finals to take place at All Out in September. The teams advertised for the tournament include The Best Friends, The Trustbusters, The Dark Order, The House of Black, Death Triangle, Will Ospreay and Aussie Open, the team of Andrade El Ídolo, Rush, & Dragon Lee, and the team of The Young Bucks and a mystery teammate, who many believe will be Kenny Omega.

The Bucks approached Hangman Page at Quake by the Lake, apologized for their past behavior toward him, and invited him to join their team for the tournament. But Page said he doesn't plan to compete and will instead be in the corner of his friends in the Dark Order, who supported him in his quest for the AEW World Championship. The Bucks were left without a partner for their match, which will take place on AEW Dynamite next week. Luckily, Kenny Omega, who has been out with an injury since losing the title to Page last year, is due back soon, and it's widely believed he'll reunite with the Young Bucks so The Elite can become the first AEW World Trios Champions.

Who will team with the Young Bucks NEXT WEEK in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament when Dynamite is LIVE from Charleston, WV? Tune into TBS NOW to watch #AEWDynamite: #QuakeByTheLake pic.twitter.com/YOKvjSg43q — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022

The return of Kenny Omega would follow CM Punk's return at Quake be the Lake and beef up AEW's roster of top stars ahead of the All Out PPV. Next week's AEW Dynamite will also feature Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia in a 2 out of 3 falls and Toni Storm vs. KiLynn King. Here are some highlights from Quake by the Lake last night you might find relevant:

The Jericho Appreciation Society proclaims a new AEW Interim World Champion will be crowned TONIGHT! Tune into TBS NOW to watch #AEWDynamite: #QuakeByTheLake pic.twitter.com/3P7x6OkB7K — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022

AEW Dynamite airs on Wednesdays at 8/7C on TBS, but before next Wednesday's Dynamite, Quake by the Lake continues on AEW Rampage on TNT at 10/9C.