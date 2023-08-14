Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: disney plus, loki, Marvel Studios, mcu, preview, trailer

Will Loki and Sylvie Want Fries with That Reunion? (Season 2 Clip)

Loki and Sylvie reunite (and Mobius reunites with McDonald's apple pie) in the following mini clip from Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Loki.

Earlier this month, we covered how McDonald's is having a tie-in with Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson & Sophia Di Martino-starring Loki via its "As Featured In Meal" campaign. But to be honest? It's way too much to recap here (so if you're looking for intel on the newly-branded Sweet 'N Sour Sauce, head on over here) – because what we're really here for is a special clip from the upcoming second season that was released by the fast-food giant. In the clip that was included in McDonald's "As Featured In Meal" video, Loki (Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Di Martino) share a moment – a moment that gives Mobius (Wilson) the perfect excuse to go grab an apple pie.

Here's a look at the clip – followed by what else we know about the streaming series so far:

With the second season of the hit streaming series set to hit screens on October 6th, here's a look at the official trailer for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Loki (along with an official season overview and cast rundown):

Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Loki Season 2 stars Hiddleston, Di Martino, Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, and Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors and Ke Huy Quan. Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes. The head writer is Eric Martin. Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin, and Michael Waldron are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson serving as co-executive producer.

Loki Season 2 & Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

With the second season's worth of misadventures for The God of Mischief on the way, the question needs to be asked. How did Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania impact Loki Season 2? We're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer before we go forward with anything. You've been warned…

Of course, we get an end credits scene connecting to the streaming series – it only makes sense. But this one is definitely a bit different. In the segment, Loki (Hiddleston) & his TVA "buddy cop" partner Mobius (Wilson) are in the audience of what appears to be an event hall of some type in the early 1900s. On stage is a performer who introduces himself as "Victor Timely" – you know where this is going, right? Because "Victor" is actually Kang – or a variant of Kang, to be more precise. Making the connection between Victor and He Who Remains, Loki offers Mobius the heads-up: "That's him." But based on what he's seeing, Mobius' reaction is pretty understandable: "I thought you said he was terrifying?" And that's when Loki gets to his friend with a perfect set-up for a cliffhanger: "He is." Just from the name "Victor Timely" alone, we have another connection to Kang already in play (as Marvel.com explains here). With the second season of the streaming series expected to hit later this year, it won't be long before we get some answers. But with "The Multiversal Saga" getting underway and all roads leading to Secret Wars, we have a feeling a lot more questions are on the way, too.

