Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock During Oscars Over Jada Pinkett Smith Joke

Well, that's one way to get people to forget just how tragically bad the Regina Hall, Amy Schumer & Wanda Sykes-hosted ABC broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards was tonight. In a move that left the Academy Awards audience in stunned silence and result in an awkward & abrupt cut of the broadcast, nominee for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role Will Smith (King Richard) apparently took offense at the jokes Chris Rock was making as a presenter on stage regarding Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith: "Jada, I love you, 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it." From there, Smith would take the stage and apparently slap Rock across the face as the two continued to have an exchange, with Smith saying loudly on several occasions, "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."

Here's a look at the moment when it happened during the live Oscars broadcast, with special thanks to Discussing Film for the quality clip (censored for language):

Will Smith punches Chris Rock and tells him to "keep my wife's name out of your fucking mouth" during the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/tYf7S6OIy4 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 28, 2022 Show Full Tweet

