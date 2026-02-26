Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent & Ava's Dinner Date Goes Off the Rails: New S04E09 Images

A dinner date goes south and more in the image gallery released for ABC's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent S04E09: "It Was a Meat Cute."

Article Summary Will and Ava's dinner date erupts into chaos in Will Trent Season 4 Episode 9, "It Was a Meat Cute".

New episode images tease trouble as Ava is followed and accused of theft on her night out with Will.

Ormewood, Angie, and Faith race against time when a shocking witness confession shakes a death-row case.

And make sure to check out what's ahead with the show's March 10th episode, too.

We've got good news for fans of ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent. Next week, the hit series won't be flying solo, with Scott Speedman-starring RJ Decker making its debut and Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential making its return after a bit of a break. Previously, we shared a look at the overviews for March 3rd's S04E09: "It Was a Meat Cute" and March 10th's "You're Only as Sick as Your Secrets." Now, we have the image gallery for "It Was a Meat Cute," with a better sense of just how well (or not well) Will (Rodríguez) and Ava's (Julia Chan) date night is going.

Will Trent Season 4: S04E09 & S05E10 Previews

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 9: "It Was a Meat Cute" – A witness's shocking confession forces Ormewood, Angie, and Faith to race against the clock and reinvestigate a death-row case. Meanwhile, Will and Ava's dinner date erupts into chaos when she's followed and accused of theft.

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 10: "You're Only as Sick as Your Secrets" – When a fraternity golden boy and his friend are found dead, Will, Faith, Angie, and the team work to unravel the case. Meanwhile, Angie juggles parenting class, Seth faces new-dad anxiety, and Faith confronts her future.

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba.

Over the summer, we learned that Kevin Daniels (Det. Franklin Wilks) had been promoted to series regular, beginning with the upcoming season. Over the course of the show's three-season run, the Atlanta police detective has served as Angie's (Erika Christensen) AA sponsor and a reliable presence within the team. Personally, it's a good call, and it will be interesting to see him be able to take a more on-screen, hands-on approach to the cases.

Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

