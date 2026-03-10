Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent: Our S04E10 "You're Only as Sick as Your Secrets" Preview

Will Trent, Faith, and Angie investigate murders in a Greek system. Here's our preview for S04E10: "You’re Only as Sick as Your Secrets."

Article Summary Will Trent, Faith, and Angie investigate dual murders in a Greek fraternity system in S04E10.

Angie navigates parenting class, Seth deals with new-dad stress, and Faith faces her future.

Get an early sneak peek at S04E11 with Will heading to Puerto Rico on a personal case.

Kevin Daniels is now a series regular, promising more action for Det. Franklin Wilks.

Will (Ramón Rodríguez), Faith (Iantha Richardson), and Angie (Erika Christensen) are on the case when a pair of murders rocks a Greek (fraternity and sorority) system in tonight's episode of ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen's Will Trent. Along with an official overview, image gallery, and more for S04E10: "You're Only as Sick as Your Secrets," we've got a look at the official overview for March 17th's S04E11: "He Lives!" for you to check out – and all of that is waiting for you below…

Will Trent Season 4: S04E10 & S04E11 Previews

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 10: "You're Only as Sick as Your Secrets" – When a fraternity golden boy and his friend are found dead, Will, Faith, Angie, and the team work to unravel the case. Meanwhile, Angie juggles parenting class, Seth faces new-dad anxiety, and Faith confronts her future.

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 11: "He Lives!" – When a murdered man shares his uncle Antonio's name, Will races to Puerto Rico. Joined by FBI agent Elkie, he treks across the island and through the dense rainforest, chasing clues that make the search for his uncle increasingly personal.

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba.

Over the summer, we learned that Kevin Daniels (Det. Franklin Wilks) had been promoted to series regular, beginning with the upcoming season. Over the course of the show's three-season run, the Atlanta police detective has served as Angie's (Erika Christensen) AA sponsor and a reliable presence within the team. Personally, it's a good call, and it will be interesting to see him be able to take a more on-screen, hands-on approach to the cases.

Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!