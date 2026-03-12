Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent Searches for His Uncle: S04E11 "He Lives!" Images, Trailer

Will Trent searches for his uncle in Puerto Rico in next week's episode of ABC's hit series Will Trent, Season 4 Episode 11: "He Lives!"

Article Summary Will Trent travels to Puerto Rico in S04E11 to search for his missing uncle after a murder case hits close to home.

The episode sees Will team up with FBI agent Elkie, chasing clues through the island’s dense rainforest.

A fresh trailer and official synopsis tease high stakes and personal drama for Will in his latest investigation.

Season 4 brings more character focus and hands-on action, with Kevin Daniels promoted to series regular.

Things are about to get very personal for Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) in some very big ways. That's the best way to describe how things are looking heading into ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen's Will Trent S04E11: "He Lives!" When word comes down that a man who was murdered shared the same name as his uncle, Antonio, Will heads off to Puerto Rico on a journey to search for his uncle. Along with an official overview, we also have an episode trailer and image gallery for you to check out – and that's all waiting for you below:

Will Trent Season 4: S04E11 "He Lives!" Previews

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 11: "He Lives!" – When a murdered man shares his uncle Antonio's name, Will races to Puerto Rico. Joined by FBI agent Elkie, he treks across the island and through the dense rainforest, chasing clues that make the search for his uncle increasingly personal.

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba.

Over the summer, we learned that Kevin Daniels (Det. Franklin Wilks) had been promoted to series regular, beginning with the upcoming season. Over the course of the show's three-season run, the Atlanta police detective has served as Angie's (Erika Christensen) AA sponsor and a reliable presence within the team. Personally, it's a good call, and it will be interesting to see him be able to take a more on-screen, hands-on approach to the cases.

Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

