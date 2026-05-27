Posted in: Books, Critical Role, Pop Culture | Tagged: Critical Role: The Mighty Nein–Stories Untold, Random House Worlds

Critical Role Announces New Novel: The Mighty Nein – Stories Untold

Critical Role has a brand-new novel coming out this August, as The Mighty Nein – Stories Untold explores more of Campaign Two

Article Summary Critical Role: The Mighty Nein – Stories Untold arrives August 11, 2026, collecting nine new tales from Campaign Two.

The Critical Role anthology spotlights fan-favorite figures tied to the Mighty Nein, including Essek, Isharnai, and Pumat Sol.

Writers Dani Carr, Mike Chen, Rin Chupeco, and more expand Exandria with character-driven stories beyond the main campaign.

Featuring a foreword by Taliesin Jaffe, the new Critical Role novel explores untold adventures, fallout, humor, and heart.

Random House Worlds revealed a new Critical Role novel is on the way this Summer, as they unveiled The Mighty Nein – Stories Untold. This is a new compilation of short stories revolving around the characters from Campaign Two of the Dungeons & Dragons actual play show. The writers involved with this one include Betsy Aoki, Kiri Callaghan, Dani Carr, Mae Catt, Mike Chen, Rin Chupeco, Nino Cipri, Nadia El-Fassi, and Chase K, with a foreword from Tallesin Jaffe. Fittingly enough, you're getting nine different short stories all rolled into one title, as they focus on one per character, so it's like having nine different adventures with your favorite group of adventuring screwups. You can read more details below as the book will be released on August 11, 2026.

Learn More About The Second Campaign Characters With Critical Role: The Mighty Nein – Stories Untold

With their hope, unbreakable bonds, and larger-than-life commitment to heroism in a dark world, The Mighty Nein touched hearts everywhere they went—both those of their fans and their fellow denizens of Exandria. This collection spotlights nine characters whose lives were changed by the Mighty Nein but whose stories have yet to be told. Within its pages, Essek Thelyss grapples with the choices of his past and the potential of his future (as told by Dani Carr), Isharnai deals with the emotional aftermath of a fate-altering cupcake (as told by Kiri Callaghan), Pumat Sol returns to his shop after the fight with Obann and the Mighty Nein, only to find that his adventure is not quite done (as told by Mike Chen), plus six more hilarious, heartbreaking, and heroic tales written by Betsy Aoki, Mae Catt, Rin Chupeco, Nino Cipri, Nadia El-Fassi, and Chase K.

Complete with a foreword by Critical Role cast member Taliesin Jaffe, the legend of the mighty adventuring party grows with these nine tales from some of the most memorable characters who fought with—and against—the Mighty Nein.

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