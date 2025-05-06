Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent Season 3: Here's Our S03E17: "Why Hello, Sheriff" Preview

Check out our preview of tonight's episode of ABC's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent, S03E17: "Why Hello, Sheriff," and the season finale.

With only two episodes remaining this season, we're back with our weekly preview of ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent. In S03E17: "Why Hello, Sheriff," a murder investigation finds Will (Rodríguez) locking horns with a rural town sheriff and discovering more about his own past. In addition, Angie (Erika Christensen) and Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) continue down their respective personal journeys, and much more – as you're about to see in the official overview, trailer, and image gallery waiting for you below. In addition, Erika Christensen (aka, Angela Polaski) offers some insights into what it was like directing tonight's episode. Following that, we have a look at the official overview for the Season 3 finale, "Listening to a Heartbeat."

Will Trent Season 3 Episodes 17 & 18 Previews

Will Trent Season 3 Episode 17: "Why Hello, Sheriff" – While investigating a murder in a rural town and clashing with the local sheriff, Will (Ramón Rodríguez) uncovers surprising truths about his past. Meanwhile, Angie (Erika Christensen) makes an unexpected discovery, and Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) continues to struggle with his diagnosis.

Will Trent Season 3 Episode 18: "Listening to a Heartbeat" – Unleashed by a domestic terrorist group, a mysterious biological attack runs rampant in Atlanta. As Will (Ramón Rodríguez) and his team race to contain the threat and save countless lives, he's forced to confront the complex dynamics of his own family.

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba. Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

