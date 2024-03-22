Posted in: Movies, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: star trek, william shatner, You Can Call Me Bill

William Shatner: Seth MacFarlane, Bruce Campbell & More BDay Wishes

Friends from within & outside of the Star Trek universe took to social media to wish pop culture icon William Shatner a happy 93rd birthday.

William Shatner, who's amassed an impressive career spanning seven decades, celebrated his 93rd birthday, and there's no shortage of wishes from admirers far and wide from the entertainment industry. With over 250 titles to the Canadian actor's name, he's most synonymous with the role of Captain James T. Kirk on Gene Roddenberry's Star Trek: The Original Series, which premiered in 1966 on NBC. It would be a role he played in live-action for nearly three decades, helping to usher in generations of science fiction fans. Beyond Star Trek, Shatner would also create memorable roles across all genres between film and television, from procedurals like T.J. Hooker, dramas like Boston Legal, spy thrillers like The Man from U.N.C.L.E., comedies like Shit! My Dad Says, and voiceover work like his current work in Masters of the Universe: Revolution.

William Shatner: Accomplished in Front and Behind the Camera

In addition to being the oldest surviving cast member of Star Trek, Shatner won two Emmys for his work playing Denny Crane on The Practice(2004) and Boston Legal (2005) and was nominated five times including his first with the NBC sitcom Third Rock from the Sun. He's also an accomplished writer and author with his most notable novels in Star Trek and Tek War, the latter also received a live-action TV adaptation. Shatner's also expanded his behind-the-scenes work by directing episodes of T.J. Hooker, Tek War, Perversions of Science, Kung Fu: The Legend Continues, and the theatrical Star Trek: V: The Final Frontier.

Legion M produced the documentary You Can Call Me Bill to coincide with Shatner's birthday, which also shares the birthday with the fictional Captain Kirk. Among those wishing him a happy birthday from the entertainment world, including some from Star Trek, are Mark Altman, Seth MacFarlane, Dave Blass, Bonnie Gordon, Bruce Boxleitner, Jörg Hillebrand, Jonathan Frakes, Rober Smigel, Bruce Campbell, Rolling Stone, LeVar Burton, Aaron J. Waltke, Debbie Rochon, and Pluto TV.

I am overwhelmed with emotions for all of the wonderful messages I have received today from the far corners of the world. Thank you all for the outpouring of love!!! Bill pic.twitter.com/c7ZJMxnygo — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 22, 2024 Show Full Tweet

A very happy 93rd birthday to an uncommon person who's no Has Been. Happy Birthday to the mighty @williamshatner my favorite Canadian actor/writer/singer/director/author/astronaut. Can't wait to see what you do next when you grow up. pic.twitter.com/n3Tyno6CoO — Mark A. Altman * (@markaaltman) March 22, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Happy Birthday to the legend @WilliamShatner Thank you for 93 years of inspiration and excitement.

Thanks @MovieMantz for capturing this moment on the @startrektour bridge when I showed Bill the dedication plaque from the USS Enterprise G from Star Trek: Picard. pic.twitter.com/mGBMkthW3d — Dave Blass (@DaveBlass) March 22, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Rocking out with @TheBridgeCrue last night at the after party 🖖🏼 Celebrating @WilliamShatner 93rd birthday and the premiere of his new documentary #YouCanCallMeBILL with @LegionMOfficial

Honored to be asked to sing and geek out with all of you! pic.twitter.com/zzJD3w26Rc — Bonnie Gordon (@BonnieBellG) March 22, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Normally, our #StarTrek nights are a two-episode/1 film event (we're getting old…😅) but today, to honor @WilliamShatner's 93rd birthday, we're doing an encore with "The Enemy Within" – what an episode, what an actor, what an icon! Happy Birthday Captain! 🖖👌 pic.twitter.com/09q3zBCoj9 — Jörg Hillebrand (@gaghyogi49) March 22, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Happy 93rd birthday to the legend that is @WilliamShatner. One of my favorite SNL clips. "Get a life, will you people!" pic.twitter.com/vFEO2VkdTA — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) March 22, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Humorous, insightful, compassionate. "You Can Call Me Bill" is a wonderful testament to @WilliamShatner, the man. Attending his 93rd birthday bash and screening last evening, I was in awe of his zest for life and philosophy of "living in the now." He continues to inspire me.… pic.twitter.com/nHL72lZarR — Bruce Boxleitner (@boxleitnerbruce) March 22, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Happy Birthday, @WilliamShatner! 93 years old today, and that's in people years. Only downside of living and prospering that long…at some point you're going to get pooped on. pic.twitter.com/gOfq1OofYh — Triumph® ᴛʜᴇ ɪɴsᴜʟᴛ ᴄᴏᴍɪᴄ ᴅᴏɢ™ Headquarters💩 (@TriumphICDHQ) March 22, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Thank you @WilliamShatner cuz after this @nbcsnl sketch I pretty much accepted that I wasn't going to be fired. Keep living long and prospering! – RS https://t.co/dvpm7F4W1O — Triumph® ᴛʜᴇ ɪɴsᴜʟᴛ ᴄᴏᴍɪᴄ ᴅᴏɢ™ Headquarters💩 (@TriumphICDHQ) March 22, 2024 Show Full Tweet

William Shatner turns 93: His No. 1 secret to longevity and newly-revealed health scare Happy birthday, Bill! Here's to 93 more! https://t.co/jNjrHtB8MQ — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) March 22, 2024 Show Full Tweet

William Shatner Celebrates 93rd Birthday With Tender Vision of the Afterlife. 'I Want to Be a Tree' More: https://t.co/h77TeEHZbB pic.twitter.com/irvq1IlwaP — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 22, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Had a wild time at the LA premiere of @LegionMOfficial's YOU CAN CALL ME BILL reflecting the life and work of @WilliamShatner. The afterparty was held at the soundstage where the Star Trek pilot was filmed in 1964 — deeply surreal! pic.twitter.com/WWfZyV6wSq — Aaron J. Waltke (@GoodAaron) March 22, 2024 Show Full Tweet

