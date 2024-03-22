Posted in: Movies, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: star trek, william shatner, You Can Call Me Bill
William Shatner: Seth MacFarlane, Bruce Campbell & More BDay Wishes
Friends from within & outside of the Star Trek universe took to social media to wish pop culture icon William Shatner a happy 93rd birthday.
William Shatner, who's amassed an impressive career spanning seven decades, celebrated his 93rd birthday, and there's no shortage of wishes from admirers far and wide from the entertainment industry. With over 250 titles to the Canadian actor's name, he's most synonymous with the role of Captain James T. Kirk on Gene Roddenberry's Star Trek: The Original Series, which premiered in 1966 on NBC. It would be a role he played in live-action for nearly three decades, helping to usher in generations of science fiction fans. Beyond Star Trek, Shatner would also create memorable roles across all genres between film and television, from procedurals like T.J. Hooker, dramas like Boston Legal, spy thrillers like The Man from U.N.C.L.E., comedies like Shit! My Dad Says, and voiceover work like his current work in Masters of the Universe: Revolution.
William Shatner: Accomplished in Front and Behind the Camera
In addition to being the oldest surviving cast member of Star Trek, Shatner won two Emmys for his work playing Denny Crane on The Practice(2004) and Boston Legal (2005) and was nominated five times including his first with the NBC sitcom Third Rock from the Sun. He's also an accomplished writer and author with his most notable novels in Star Trek and Tek War, the latter also received a live-action TV adaptation. Shatner's also expanded his behind-the-scenes work by directing episodes of T.J. Hooker, Tek War, Perversions of Science, Kung Fu: The Legend Continues, and the theatrical Star Trek: V: The Final Frontier.
Legion M produced the documentary You Can Call Me Bill to coincide with Shatner's birthday, which also shares the birthday with the fictional Captain Kirk. Among those wishing him a happy birthday from the entertainment world, including some from Star Trek, are Mark Altman, Seth MacFarlane, Dave Blass, Bonnie Gordon, Bruce Boxleitner, Jörg Hillebrand, Jonathan Frakes, Rober Smigel, Bruce Campbell, Rolling Stone, LeVar Burton, Aaron J. Waltke, Debbie Rochon, and Pluto TV.